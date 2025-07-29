Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, is deepening its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda through strategic technology investments, positioning the Kingdom as the Middle East’s leading digital powerhouse.

At the recently concluded Executive Summit in Riyadh, attended by over 60+ senior executives from banking, insurance, fintech, cybersecurity, and GRC domains, HCLSoftware demonstrated how its Xperience-Data-Operations (XDO) Blueprint — a comprehensive framework integrating Experience, Data, and Operations serves as the foundational architecture enabling Saudi enterprises to leverage next-generation solutions for sustained market leadership.

Emphasizing HCLSoftware’s strategic commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital future, Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware, said, “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 sets a global benchmark for digital transformation ambition. As organizations navigate this transformation, the integration of Experience, Data, and Operations becomes essential for sustainable growth. We’re focused on supporting Saudi enterprises as they balance innovation with the compliance and operational requirements that are fundamental to their success.”

Vikrant Chowdhary, Senior Vice President, Growth Markets at HCLSoftware, opened the forum by highlighting the company’s expanding Riyadh delivery hub and growing Tier-one client portfolio. Diving into the XDO Blueprint, they emphasized how it delivers unified board-level governance across experience, operational efficiency, and data-driven growth—critical capabilities for the Kingdom’s open-banking and digital-government transformation.

Bernardo Rodrigues, Regional Solution Manager at Immersive Labs, addressed the critical human element in cybersecurity in his session on Vision 2030’s Digital Shield: Harnessing Critical Skills for Cyber Resilience and Continuous Compliance. Through live cyber-range demonstrations, Rodrigues showcased how Saudi organizations can benchmark their security teams against Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA’s) stringent requirements while building the continuous skills validation capabilities essential for maintaining cyber resilience. As the Kingdom accelerates business transformation, cybersecurity practices must evolve to keep pace with real-world threat scenarios—an approach that dovetails with the XDO Blueprint’s focus on operational excellence and risk-aware g

A session on AI-powered Business Flow Observability showcased how HCL Hive on iObserve platform delivers end-to-end transaction visibility from mobile interfaces to core banking systems. Through machine-learning algorithms that correlate technical anomalies with business impact, Hive automates compliance reporting aligned with SAMA’s monitoring and audit standards. This unified observability accelerates incident resolution and delivers audit-ready evidence, streamlining operations for Saudi financial institutions.

Shining the spotlight on challenges in BFSI environments, Huda Albenmousa, Country President, PayTabs, Saudi Arabia, underscored the critical role of intelligent automation and unified business observability in driving faster, seamless customer experiences while ensuring operational efficiency within the highly regulated BFSI sector. During a panel discussion with HCLSoftware leaders, she highlighted how the convergence of XDO is transforming institutions from reactive responders to predictive, autonomous operators, setting a new standard for agility and compliance in banking.

In a customer session with a prominent development fund in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, senior executives discussed how they are advancing digital transformation within Saudi Arabia’s housing sector through the strategic use of HCL BigFix Workspace and HCL BigFix Enterprise. By collaborating with HCLSoftware and aligning with the XDO Blueprint, they are establishing a new standard for operational efficiency and service excellence in a vital sector.

The summit concluded on a high note as HCLSoftware honoured three Saudi organizations with the Customer Success Awards and announced the winner of an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience, demonstrating the company’s unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation excellence and celebrating customer achievements across the Middle East region.

