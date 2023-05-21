Dubai - Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) participated in the 9th edition of the UAE Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference 2023. The event was held at Marina Hall in ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and in the presence of H.H Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. HBMSU's participation aligned with the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and underscored the university's commitment to the development of a knowledge-based economy and a sustainable future, while also promoting the educational sector regionally and globally.

During the conference, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, delivered a speech titled ‘Education for Sustainable Development,’ where Dr. Al Awar emphasised the importance of incorporating sustainable practices into education and fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement. His Excellency further highlighted HBMSU’s efforts towards empowering learners with the right tools to contribute to the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and promoting innovation and technology-driven learning throughout its journey.

The event served as a platform for educational entities to showcase their institutions, study programs, scholarships, financial aid programs, and other educational services to a diverse audience, including over 15,000 learners, parents, and higher education professionals. Through its participation, HBMSU continues to pave the way for smart and sustainable education, in addition to advancing the educational landscape to newer heights in the region and worldwide.