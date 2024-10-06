Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) celebrated its top-performing learners by honouring achievers of the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2024. The event was attended by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, Prof. Nabil Baydoun. Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Fahad Alsaadi, Vice Chancellor for Learners Development, faculty members, administrative staff, learners from various academic programmes, and parents.

The event, organised by the Learners Relationship Management (LRM) team, was held to acknowledge learners who have achieved distinction for outstanding performance. The list of outstanding learners for the spring semester comprised 79 learners in both undergraduate and postgraduate studies from various programmes. This included 60 learners from Business and Quality Management, 18 from Health and Environmental Studies, and one from e-Education.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar congratulated the achievers and stated that they exemplify the university’s commitment to nurturing innovation and leadership through smart learning models that equip learners with the knowledge and practical expertise to contribute to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, praised the honourees for their dedication and achievements, stating, “Our Dean’s List achievers embody the core values of excellence that HBMSU strives to foster. As we honour their outstanding academic achievements, we recognise that these learners are not only excelling in their studies but are also preparing to lead the UAE into a new era of growth, knowledge, and progress. They are the leaders of tomorrow, equipped with the knowledge, experience and skills to drive sustainable development and innovation.”

Professor Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, delivered a welcome speech during the ceremony. He praised the achievements of the Dean's List honourees and urged them to continue their efforts to achieve further success in their careers. Professor Baydoun further emphasised the university's commitment to providing high-quality education and establishing a distinctive learning environment to empower learners and develop their intellectual and research capabilities.

The Dean’s List honourees expressed their gratitude to HBMSU for providing a learning environment that fosters both academic and professional growth. They further renewed their commitment to continue excelling in their respective fields and contributing to the UAE’s strategic initiatives aimed at advancing knowledge, innovation, and sustainable development.