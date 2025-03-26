UNEP-sponsored event highlighted environmental law’s role in advancing water security

Doha – The UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) successfully co-organized the 6th MENA Environmental Law and Policy Scholars’ Conference, which saw international experts reaffirm the importance of environmental law in advancing water security.

Hosted in Riyadh by the Association of Environmental Law Lecturers in Middle East and North African Universities (ASSELLMU) and Faculty of Law, Arab East Colleges, the conference convened scholars, educators, and practitioners for discussions and workshops on critical topics, including environmental law education, the role of the judiciary in climate justice, and regional water governance frameworks. In keeping with previous editions, the event was also an opportunity to enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange between participants.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and SADER Legal Publishing assisted in the organization as sponsors, with the Rule of Law Programme Middle East & North Africa, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V., and UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development providing technical support.

Commenting on the conference, Dr. Damilola Olawuyi, SAN, Professor, HBKU’s College of Law, and UNESCO Chairholder on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, said: “Environmental law is a core component of the region’s efforts to advance water security. Through our ongoing collaboration with UNEP, ASSELLMU and Arab East Colleges, we work to strengthen environmental policy and legal frameworks around the Arab world by helping to build the expertise and research capacity of key organizations and institutions.”

Dr. Olawuyi, SAN, played a key role in the conference, opening a roundtable discussion with a keynote address on enhancing judicial capacity for climate and environmental justice in the MENA region. He also presented and launched the book Biodiversity and Nature Conservation Law and Policy in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

The conference also benefited from the contribution of two HBKU College of Law students. Elena Athwal, SJD Candidate, served on the jury of a session dedicated to early career researchers, giving them feedback on their projects alongside academic and industry experts. One of the early researchers was Cristina Al Thalathini, JD Candidate, who presented her ongoing project, “Upscaling Eco-Innovative Technologies in Water Management through Public-Private Partnerships in Qatar.”

The next edition of the MENA Environmental Law and Policy Scholars’ Conference will be hosted in 2026 by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD). The UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development and the College of Law will continue to engage and support this critical event.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

About the UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development

The UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development (ELSD) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) harnesses research, teaching, knowledge exchange and international cooperation on Environmental Law as a tool for advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This Chair is the first that focuses on Environmental Law and one of the very first in the entire MENA region to focus on the Sustainability Science aspect of the UNESCO Management of Social Transformations (MOST) Programme.