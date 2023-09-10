Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Office of the Provost received Anthology’s 2023 Catalyst Award for Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness for its innovative implementation of assessment practices across the university’s academic programs.

Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha, Associate Provost for Teaching and Learning, and Mohja Jerbi, Instructional Design Specialist, accepted the award on behalf of HBKU. The recognition underlines the university's transformative endeavor to instill a culture of assessment and continuous improvement.

By leveraging Anthology's Rubrics and Outcomes tools, HBKU has made significant strides in collecting meaningful data and making informed decisions across its six colleges. Building upon these early achievements, the university will continue to expand its utilization of Anthology’s suite of Edtech tools and integrate them into the university's strategic initiatives. This will ensure that assessment practices remain at the forefront of HBKU's approach to enhancing student outcomes and refining teaching practices.

“This award symbolizes HBKU’s institutional commitment to constructing an integrated, cutting-edge teaching and research environment that empowers top-tier students to excel in their chosen disciplines. The Office of the Provost will continue to incorporate the latest Edtech tools to ensure our multidisciplinary academic programs continue to inspire a mindset of continuous growth in all our students,” said Michael Benedik, HBKU Provost.

The Catalyst Awards recognize and honor innovation and excellence within Anthology’s global community, where millions of educators and learners work every day to redefine what is possible when leveraging technology. Winners are recognized across nine categories and selected by a cross-functional team of Anthology experts.

A member of Qatar Foundation, HBKU strives to empower students and engage alumni to develop skills and competencies through diverse, multidisciplinary educational and social learning opportunities. For information, please visit hbku.edu.qa

