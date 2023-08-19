Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) recognizes the United Nation’ (UN) annual World Humanitarian Day and encourages all readers to engage in acts of service and charity for their respective communities. This year’s slogan “it takes a village” has been chosen by the UN to platform the cause, emphasizing the role of the individual as well as the collective in the idea that it requires a dedicated whole made up of people from all walks of life to create a just, safe, and joyful world. HBKU Press is dedicated to the facilitation of not just progressive reading and literacy goals, but also in publishing books which champion positive, educational messaging for all ages. HBKU Press also supports the campaign’s theme by making engaging and thought-provoking books accessible to younger readers interested in learning how to help make the world a better place.

“HBKU Press is proud to be able to support such important and global initiatives,” said Rima Ismail, Outreach and Special Projects Manager at HBKU Press. “This year’s theme emphasizes the need for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to do what they can to contribute to a better, kinder world, and HBKU Press is honored to partake in this message by connecting readers to books that help us learn how to do exactly that.”

Values for a Better World by Almaha Al-Delaimi inspires younger readers with easy yet effective and practical solutions that they can practice in contribution towards the wellbeing of their community and spaces around them. Taking place over the course of one week, readers can join Jana as she learns a new lesson every day about personal and civic duties one can take to affect positive change. Through small, simple changes, anyone can take individual steps to immediately make the world a better place.

The Firefly by Ameera Al-Naemi is another book that advocates for those in need by highlighting the importance of charity and doing good. This delightfully illustrated story introduces readers to Ibraheem, a happy and privileged boy who enjoys a life of safety and love with his two parents. His parents frequently volunteer for good causes and engage in acts of charity which see them traveling to all parts of the world to help those in need. Ibraheem doesn’t like that this work often takes his mother away from him, and he urges her to stay home, putting himself and his own needs first. However, through the light of a firefly, Ibraheem eventually learns to rethink his own selfishness and see the value in volunteering to affect positive change in the world and understand just how important small acts of good are in making a big difference.

For the youngest readers just beginning their literary journey, HBKU Press makes it easier than ever to learn about the world and what we can do to have a positive role in it. Kindness Makes Us Strong by award-winning author Sophie Beer is the recipient of the esteemed 2016 Random House Portfolio award and is a must-read for children of preschool age. This joyfully illustrated board book helps readers to understand what exactly kindness is, and how acts of kindness, big or small, makes us all strong. It portrays acts of kindness in various situations that are likely to be familiar, such as on the playground, at lunchtime, on a bike path, and even on a neighborhood street, showing us all how kindness is an integral building block of friendship and community. Change Starts with Us by the same author similarly prioritizes small yet practical changes anyone can make at any age to make an important difference in the world. Just as colorful, this book demonstrates that every little bit counts when it comes to creating ripple effects in our communities. Children will be able to learn that little changes in our own lives can soon lead to larger changes in the world we all live in.

The Citizenship series by prolific author Cassier Mayer is a collection of books for children organized by theme to introduce young readers to positive character values that support good citizenship and facilitate the creation of a clean, safe, and kind environment for all. Illustrations are playful and engaging and help younger readers understand and envision what such a world would look like if everyone played their part.

-Ends-

For further information and press inquiries, please contact Rima Ismail (+974 55564198/ rismail@hbku.edu.qa).

ABOUT HBKU PRESS

Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) launched its program in 2010 as a world-class publishing house founded on international best practices, excellence and innovation. HBKU Press strives to be a cornerstone of Qatar’s knowledge-based economy by providing a unique local and international platform for literature, literacy, scholarship, discovery and learning. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, HBKU Press publishes Fiction and Non-Fiction titles for adults and for children, and academic and reference materials. HBKU Press aims to promote the love of reading and writing by helping to establish a vibrant scholarly and literary culture in Qatar and the Middle East.