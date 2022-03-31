Abu Dhabi: HAYVN, the global institutional virtual asset platform announced today that they have successfully received their “go-live” approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM), the premier international financial centre in Abu Dhabi and officially opened their ADGM-based entity to the firm’s custody and trading clients.

HAYVN was granted their Financial Services Permission (FSP) in the ADGM on 23 December 2021 which authorised them to arrange deals in investments and provide custody for accepted virtual assets.

“There is a three-step process to authorisation of all virtual asset organisations within the ADGM ecosystem… Firstly the In Principal Approval, followed by the FSP and only completed with the “go live” approval. The ADGM is one of the world’s leading virtual asset regulatory jurisdictions and the only regulatory authority for virtual assets within Abu Dhabi. We are excited to be one of the very few global businesses to have completed the entire authorisation process and look forward to servicing our customers from our new ADGM offices starting today” says Rensche Olivier, Director of Regulatory Affairs at HAYVN.

Christopher Flinos, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HAYVN said, “with the recent news in the market surrounding virtual asset regulation in the wider UAE, it’s becoming increasingly more important for our region to establish a strong regulated institutional leader. As the only regulated Custody and Trading platform within the region's leading regulatory body, HAYVN is leading the movement of regional institutional capital into virtual assets.”

The HAYVN ADGM regulated entity combines a leading OTC trading desk and custody offering allowing clients to buy, sell, and get custody to large amounts of Virtual Assets.

About HAYVN

HAYVN is a virtual asset focused financial institution, allowed to arrange deals in investments and provide custody for accepted virtual assets within the ADGM. HAYVN also delivers Payments, Asset Management and Research to our global client base. Regulated by the ADGM, CIMA and soon to be FINMA, HAYVN is one of the global leaders in institutional virtual assets, serving High Net Worth Individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, and institutions with a full range of market leading virtual asset offerings. To learn more about HAYVN please visit us at www.hayvnglobal.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths spanning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising four independent authorities: ADGM Authority, ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

* Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

