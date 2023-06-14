Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hayatna, UAE’s home-grown brand, and National Trading and Developing Enterprises, come together to further boost the distribution of their remarkable products to consumers in the UAE.

Hayatna, a leading brand in UAE, is known for its wide array of offerings such as fresh dairy products, organic juices, ethnic range, and other innovative products. By joining hands with NTDE, it has only strengthened its distribution game in the region.

Talking about the partnership, Hayatna’s CEO Mr. Wasfi Kaso said, “NTDE, has more than 50 years of expertise in distribution, logistics and retail. Through this partnership, Hayatna will be able to expand its retail presence in the UAE and deliver the promise of high-quality products to its consumers. NTDE has a reach that extends to 8000 supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, and more than 300 wholesalers. This kind of infrastructure will help make our diverse range of products reach every household.”

This collaboration is a significant milestone for both, Hayatna and NTDE. With a mutual vision of providing high-quality and exceptional products to a market as diverse as UAE. NTDE’s CEO Ms. Forough Ahmadi added, “As a homegrown brand, Hayatna’s brand expertise, domain knowledge and manufacturing capabilities are something NTDE will benefit from. Together, we aim to deliver a unique experience to consumers by combining Hayatna's agility in innovation and exceptionally high-quality product range with NTDE's efficient distribution channels and outstanding customer service.”