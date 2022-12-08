The Middle East’s first digital insurer HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C. has entered an agreement with Lumera, to deliver the world’s first AI-powered insurance solution. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Lumera is a leading insurtech company that is dedicated to the digital transformation of the international life and pensions industry.

HAYAH is committed towards addressing the needs of both local citizens and expatriates. Hence, through this partnership, HAYAH aims to create a next-generation, comprehensive insurance platform that will form the foundation for the company’s offering, with digital engagement and a seamless user journey that enables clients to purchase policies with one single click.

“We are proud to partner with Lumera to become the world’s first AI-powered life insurer. Our mission is to be a true disrupter in our industry, by providing a fully digital insurance experience that is simple and secure. Lumera combines the leading-edge technology we need for a competitive edge with the insurance expertise required to make it work for us,” says Mohamed Seghir, CEO, HAYAH Insurance Company.

HAYAH will leverage its new insurance platform and provide an all-online offering, including an automated Smart Saver product with external advice service, Employee Secure Saver for group pension schemes with member and employer portals, life insurance for individuals as well as business with simplified onboarding and servicing. Through this, HAYAH aims to address local issues of savings and protection gaps by bringing advanced and tech-oriented solutions.

“HAYAH acts as an industry pioneer by adopting key digitalisation concepts for insurance, including AI for complex decision support and data warehousing. We look forward to continued close collaboration with HAYAH to further their digital insurance leadership,” says Andrew Hubbard, Chief Business Development Officer, Lumera UK&I.

About HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C.

HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C., is regulated by the UAE Central Bank and is a licensed provider of life insurance, medical and savings products in the United Arab Emirates. Public Joint Stock Company funded by a paid-up capital of AED 200 million, registered at the Central Bank of the UAE with registration no. 83 dated 16/09/2008.

HAYAH is the UAE’s digital insurance company, specialising in life, medical and savings and providing a fully digital experience that is simple, secure and timesaving. HAYAH aims to transform the regional insurance landscape by utilising cutting edge technology to provide truly affordable and accessible solutions. HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C. is registered with the Central Bank of the UAE and listed on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. www.hayah.com

Headquarters: Floor 16, Sheikh Sultan Bin Hamdan Building, Corniche Road

P.O. Box 63323, Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

Follow HAYAH on social media: LinkedIn and Instagram

About Lumera

Lumera is dedicated to the digital transformation of the international Life and Pensions industry. As insurtech innovators, we are introducing AI-powered automation and business analytics to policy administration. The Prudent Revolution is our mission – bridging technology and partnership to navigate the fastest, safest path through complex change for L&P providers. With a faultless track record from extensive migration projects, Lumera combines our cloud-native policy administration platform with deep domain expertise. www.lumera.com

Follow Lumera on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.