RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — Hayah International Academy, one of Egypt's most respected academic institutions, today announced its first international expansion with a new campus in Riyadh, alongside the signing of a strategic partnership with Fulton Science Academy of the United States. The agreement was signed at a pre-launch evening at Bab Samhan in Diriyah, attended by senior Saudi university leaders, education sector officials aligned with Vision 2030, and members of the education and financial press.

Founded in Cairo in 2003 by Ms. Abeya Fathy and Mr. Mohamed Magdy, Hayah International Academy has built its reputation over twenty-two years on a single conviction: that character formation and academic rigor are inseparable. An IB World School with Cognia accreditation, Hayah serves nearly 2,000 students across its Cairo campus and is widely recognized for its distinctive character-led educational philosophy. The Riyadh expansion, scheduled to open in September 2027, marks the school's first international footprint.

"For twenty-two years, we have built Hayah around a single conviction, that character is not taught as a subject, but cultivated within a community. Bringing Hayah to Riyadh is not an arrival in a new market. It is the next chapter of a story that has always been about what kind of young people we are forming together." said Ms. Abeya Fathy, Founder and Head of School at Hayah International Academy.

The strategic partnership with Fulton Science Academy, signed at the same event, will bring world-class STEAM expertise into the Hayah Riyadh academic offering. Fulton is among America's most decorated STEM-focused independent schools, with students consistently ranking at the top of national mathematics, science, and engineering competitions. Under the partnership, Fulton will contribute curriculum, teaching methodology, and educator development on the STEM and STEAM front, while Hayah's distinctive character education program, built over twenty-two years specifically for the Hayah community, remains central to the school's identity.

“Fulton is honored to walk this road with Hayah. Our role in this partnership is clear and complementary: we bring the inquiry-led methodology and STEAM rigor that have become hallmarks of Fulton Science Academy. Hayah brings the character-led model that has defined them for theirs. Two strong schools, each contributing to what they do best, building one institution worthy of the families who will trust it.” said Dr. Kenan Sener, Fulton Science Academy

The launch of Hayah Riyadh comes at a moment when Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has placed exceptional emphasis on character development and human capability as central pillars of national progress. The Kingdom's National Character Enrichment Program and Human Capability Development Program have both identified character formation as a strategic priority for Saudi education. Hayah's arrival, alongside the Fulton STEAM partnership, is positioned to contribute to that ambition.

"Hayah is the kind of school that defines its market by virtue of its seriousness. MindSpire is privileged to bring Hayah to Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Fulton Science Academy, at a moment when Vision 2030 has invited exactly this kind of school into the conversation." said Ahmed Wahby, CEO of MindSpire Education, the convening host of the event.

The Hayah Riyadh campus is scheduled to open in September 2027. Admissions information will be released through the school's regional website in advance of the application window.

About Hayah International Academy

Founded in Cairo in 2003 by Ms. Abeya Fathy and Mr. Mohamed Magdy, Hayah International Academy is one of Egypt's most respected academic institutions. An IB World School with Cognia accreditation, Hayah serves nearly 2,000 students and is recognised for its character-led educational philosophy. Hayah Riyadh, opening in September 2027, is the school's first international expansion. [www.hayahacademy.com]

About Fulton Science Academy

Fulton Science Academy is among America’s leading STEM-focused independent schools, recognized for its rigorous STEAM education and exceptional student outcomes. Its students consistently rank at the top of national mathematics, science, and engineering competitions. Through this strategic partnership, Fulton brings its STEAM teaching, curriculum, and educator development practice to Hayah Riyadh. [www.fultonscienceacademy.org]

About MindSpire Education

MindSpire Education is one of the largest K-12 education groups in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, operating more than twenty schools across the region under five curricula. MindSpire is backed by EFG Hermes Holding and launched its current brand identity in April 2026. [www.mindspire-ed.com]

Media Contact

Amr Sherif

Regional Senior Director of Marketing and Commercial Development, MindSpire Education

[a.sherif@mindspire-ed.com]

Issued jointly by Hayah International Academy and Fulton Science Academy. Convened by MindSpire Education.