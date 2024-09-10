Ankara, Turkey: HAVELSAN announced that another HAVELSAN constructed full flight simulator (FFS), an Airbus A320 operated by Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines has achieved European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Level D certification. This is already the second HAVELSAN Airbus A320 device that was delivered to Turkish Airlines in 2024 that obtained EASA certification. Turkish Airlines now operates five HAVELSAN manufactured full flight simulators that are EASA certified. The devices form part of the airlines procurement contract for a total of eleven Airbus A320 ceo/neos and Boeing B737MAX full flight simulators and FTDs.

In the month of May, another Airbus A320 HAVELSAN constructed full flight simulator operated by Turkish Airlines achieved European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Level D certification. “We are thrilled to announce the first Airbus A320 EASA full flight simulator certification of a HAVELSAN-manufactured device in 2024. It symbolizes our shared dedication with Turkish Airlines to ensure that the simulator training infrastructure meets standards from around the globe,” stated Mehmet Akif Nacar, Ph.D CEO of HAVELSAN back in May.

In 2023 a number of HAVELSAN Boeing B737MAX full flight simulators achieved EASA Level D Certification and HAVELSAN supported Turkish Airline through a training center partnership.

In 2024 HAVELSAN announced it would ramp up activities and support for airlines and simulator training centers including the ability to manufacturer up to eight full flight simulators per year as well as work with airlines to support them expanding their simulator training center operations through flexible solutions. HAVELSAN is especially putting focus on providing industry leading after sales support and discussing with customers long-term cooperation projects. HAVELSAN is currently actively seeking additional airline or training center operators to share information about its products and the unique offering that it can provide.

Taking its stance in the simulation industry for 40 years, HAVELSAN is dedicated to meet the needs of Flight Simulator Training Devices both domestically and internationally, and continues to provide advanced solutions to its customers.

Contact:

HAVELSAN

(https://www.havelsan.com)

ADDRESS

Ankara, Turkey Mustafa Kemal Mahallesi Şehit Öğretmen Şenay Aybüke Yalçın Cad. No:39 P.K. : 06510 Çankaya/Ankara

Email: global@havelsan.com.tr