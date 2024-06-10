Dubai, UAE: Havells India Ltd, a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods and Electronics company, today announces its entry into the kitchen appliances market through a strategic partnership with Jumbo Group, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE. This alliance is set to bolster Havells product portfolio and market reach while enabling Jumbo Group to establish a significant presence in the Middle East. The partnership will see the launch of Havells India's premier kitchen appliances, including advanced mixer grinders starting with online availability on Jumbo’s e-commerce website jumbo.ae followed by retail store distribution.

Havells’ energy efficient appliances come equipped with advanced technology, super quality, and design. At a later stage, the Havells product line-up will be extended to include premium juicers and state-of-the-art air fryers, which will also be available in-store at Jumbo Electronics outlets and online. As part of the tie-up, Jumbo will also undertake distribution to retailers in UAE to develop brand presence in MEA (Middle East & Africa).

Mr. Rahul Murgai, Senior Vice President, Havells India, expressed enthusiasm about the landmark expansion, stating - "At Havells, our dedication to growing globally remains steadfast, embodying our 'Make in India' ethos for a worldwide audience. We are excited to announce our partnership with Jumbo as the distributor of Havells' Kitchen Appliances in Middle East. This collaboration not only marks a significant step in strengthening Havells' brand presence but also in expanding our channel reach to significantly enhance customer access to our innovative products.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to enter the kitchen appliances market through our partnership with Havells India Ltd, a company that aligns with our vision of quality and innovation. With the growing demand for kitchen appliances, this partnership will allow us to provide our customers with the best products available, enhancing their lifestyle and convenience. Looking at the growing tech savvy customer base we start availability with e-commerce and then expand to retail stores ensuring that we provide maximum accessibility and convenience to our customers.”

The Havells line-up offered by Jumbo Group will be backed up by Jumbo Serve, the UAE’s leading ISO 9001 certified after-sales service provider, that will manage the warranty and contract service of the full suite of Havells products sold in the UAE.

ABOUT HAVELLS

Havells India Limited is a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) Company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global footprint. Havells enjoys enviable market dominance across a wide spectrum of products, including Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgears, Cables, Motors, Pumps, Solar Products, Fans, LED Lamps & Luminaries for Domestic, Commercial & Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters, Evaporative AirCoolers(Indoor/Outdoor) and Domestic Appliances, Personal Grooming, Air Purifier, Water Purifier, covering the entire range of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. with offerings of air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions. The synergy further complements the brand's 'Deeper into Homes' vision. Additionally, Havells owns some of the most prestigious global brands like Crabtree, Reo and Standard. Its global network consists of 7000 professionals across 35 branches. The company boasts of a strong manufacturing prowess with 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in India located in Haridwar, Baddi, Sahibabad, Faridabad, Alwar, Neemrana, and Ghiloth. www.havells.com

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

