Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Hanwha Aerospace, a leading South Korean company specialising in space, aviation and defence, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic defence cooperation across advanced air and missile defence, long-range precision strike, unmanned systems, and defence AI.

Under the agreement, Hanwha and EDGE will explore a range of cooperative programmes that leverage Hanwha’s technology portfolio alongside EDGE’s expanding industrial ecosystem. Discussions include advanced air-defence technologies that could enable integrated, multi-layered defence architectures tailored to the UAE’s future needs, as well as potential models for localised sustainment, production, and training, such as options for establishing dedicated MRO capacity in the UAE.

Both sides will also evaluate opportunities in defence AI, examining how real-world operational data and Hanwha’s AI modelling expertise may be leveraged for future capability development. In addition, the companies will review concepts in unmanned ground systems (UGV) and identify potential cooperation areas in shipbuilding and maritime MRO, including technologies that support vessel design, maintenance, and lifecycle sustainment.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE, said: "This understanding reflects a shared ambition to advance the next generation of defence capabilities. Hanwha’s strengths across key domains, combined with our growing industrial base, create momentum for systems that strengthen national resilience and expand the UAE’s role as a leader in advanced technology. We see real potential to shape programmes that deliver lasting value for both nations.”

Sung Il, President of Hanwha Middle East and Africa, said: “Through this MoU, Hanwha aims to open a pathway for meaningful dialogue and collaboration with EDGE in areas that are important to both countries. We look forward to evaluating opportunities that could contribute to the UAE’s defense resilience and create long-term industrial value.”

The MoU was signed following the recent summit between the leaders of South Korea and the UAE, during which both governments reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defence and industrial partnerships.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a leading provider of advanced defence, aerospace, and industrial solutions with a global footprint across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its portfolio covers land, sea, air, and space domains, including artillery systems, armoured vehicles, precision-guided munitions, aircraft engines, satellites, and space launch technologies. As a core affiliate of Hanwha Group, Hanwha Aerospace is dedicated to strengthening global partnerships through localisation, co-production, and technology transfer.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanwhaaerospace.com