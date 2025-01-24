The firm’s success stories include assisting a Korean company with factory setup in Pune, supporting Hyundai Advanced Material with BIS certifications

Hana Advisors plans to expand its geographic presence to UAE and Southeast Asia while diversifying its services into tech-driven solutions such as digital compliance platforms

New Delhi - Hana Advisors, a leading consulting firm specializing in market entry and compliance solutions for foreign multinationals entering India, announces its strategic expansion. With over 25 team members and a proven track record of working with more than 200 South Korean companies, including Hyundai and Maccaron, Hana Advisors is now setting its sights on working with 500+ South Korean businesses and expanding its geographic reach to UAE and Southeast Asia. This move positions Hana Advisors as a trusted partner for global businesses seeking seamless entry into India’s dynamic market.

Hana Advisors offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the unique needs of foreign businesses entering the Indian market. These include company setup support, securing critical approvals such as FDI, GST, and Factory Licenses, as well as compliance services like bookkeeping, taxation, and statutory audits. Additionally, the firm provides market research, real estate support, regulatory approvals, intellectual property rights assistance, and specialized support for payroll management and vendor registration.

“Our journey began in 2017 with a goal to assist foreign businesses in entering and thriving in India,” said Praveen Chaudhary, CEO, Hana Advisors. “Over time, we have grown into a team of 25+ professionals and supported over 200 South Korean companies. With more than a decade of experience in the industry, I understand the importance of combining technical expertise with cultural awareness. From setting up factories to managing compliance, we provide customized, efficient solutions. What sets us apart is our client-focused approach and commitment to simplifying complex processes. As we aim to work with 500+ South Korean businesses, we continue to build meaningful partnerships and foster long-term success.”

To better support its clients, Hana Advisors is expanding its service offerings. The firm is broadening its market research to include emerging industries such as semiconductors, cosmetics, and FMCG, while also investing in digital transformation solutions for business setup and compliance. By building strategic partnerships with Indian and global firms and hiring multilingual resources, including native Korean and Japanese interpreters, Hana Advisors aims to eliminate communication barriers and deliver tailored solutions. Sector-specific consulting services for startups, FMCG, and manufacturing industries are also being launched to meet evolving market demands.

Recent strategic collaborations have further strengthened Hana Advisors' capabilities. The firm has partnered with Callus Company Inc. for payroll management and revenue transfer solutions and collaborated with Korean consulting firms to support their clients’ India entry strategies. Notable achievements include the distribution of iconic Korean products such as BTS coffee and K-pop albums in India and facilitating cross-border trade discussions with Dubai Chambers.

Hana Advisors’ presence in South Korea has been instrumental in building trust with Korean clients, providing localized insights, and establishing strong networks for sourcing partnerships. The firm is leveraging its South Korean base to expand into Japan, UAE, and Southeast Asia, connecting Korean businesses with global opportunities and fostering cross-border collaborations. Recently, Hana Advisors participated in COMEUP 2024, one of the largest startup events in Korea, held in Seoul, as part of the India Pavilion, supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Hana Advisors continues to actively participate in global events across Japan, Korea, and Dubai, reinforcing its dedication to fostering international partnerships and staying abreast of global market trends.

About Hana Advisors

Hana Advisors India Private Limited is a distinguished advisory and consulting firm established in 2017 by professionals with extensive experience in consulting and industry. With a dedicated team of over 25 experts, the company is built on a strong foundation of delivering high-quality services to clients while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity in all its operations. Recognized as 'India Entry Specialists,' Hana Advisors provides a comprehensive range of one-stop industry solutions. These services cover the entire spectrum from conceptualization to implementation, including market research and the design of entry models such as independent entry, joint ventures, and acquisition routes.