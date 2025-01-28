Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participated in the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025, which commenced yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As one of the most prominent global events in the healthcare sector, the event attracts widespread participation from around the world, bringing together policymakers, experts, and health authorities to exchange knowledge and showcase the latest healthcare technologies and innovations.

In this regard, Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation stated: "Our participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025 reflects our strong belief in the role of scientific innovation in advancing the healthcare sector. Through this event, we aim to achieve strategic objectives that include building sustainable partnerships with global health entities, exchanging outstanding expertise, and exploring innovative solutions to enhance healthcare services."

Dr. Al Muhairi emphasized: "This exhibition is an exceptional opportunity to highlight our achievements and pioneering programs that contribute to supporting the healthcare sector. It also serves as a platform to foster collaboration with decision-makers and experts in the healthcare field, enabling us to drive meaningful advancements that improve quality of life and sustain healthcare services in our communities."

The foundation participated as part of the Dubai Health Authority’s pavilion, in an effort to enhance its interaction with partners and stakeholders in the healthcare sector. This participation aligns with the foundation’s commitment to supporting medical education and scientific research, with a focus on exploring cutting-edge solutions that accelerate transformation in the healthcare field.

The Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025 is particularly notable as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, solidifying its position as a pivotal event for healthcare professionals worldwide. Over the years, the exhibition has established itself as a global leader in the exchange of ideas and the presentation of the latest technological innovations, opening new horizons for participants, including physicians, researchers, investors, and other specialists.

The conference addresses a range of pressing health topics, such as managing chronic diseases, infection control, emergency medicine, and critical care. The trade exhibition also sees extensive participation from various sectors, including medical equipment, health IT, preventive healthcare, and more.

Through this participation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation reaffirms its commitment to academic and research excellence, focusing on strengthening international collaboration to achieve sustainable and impactful advancements in the healthcare sector. The foundation strives to cement its position as a leading entity capable of shaping the future of healthcare and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for medical innovation and scientific research.