Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences launched the new cycle of the Accredited Assessor Program, aimed at preparing and qualifying assessors for educational awards in general and specifically for participating in the judging panels of the Foundation's local and regional awards.

The program focuses on training assessors in evaluation mechanisms according to best practices, as well as developing their skills in applying evaluation tools and scoring accurately in line with the standards adopted for the Foundation's award categories.

In this context, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “The Accredited Assessor Program is a foundational initiative designed to cultivate generations of highly skilled educational and academic award assessors. It ensures the delivery of high-quality evaluation and judging services for educational awards within the country, in line with the Foundation's strategic goal of positioning the nation prominently on the global stage for educational quality assessment and award arbitration.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the program includes specialized skills directly related to the precision of assessment, identifying opportunities to enhance award standards, and promoting their role in achieving excellence and innovation. His Excellency added, "The importance of this program lies in ensuring that the evaluation processes are based on clear, well-studied scientific standards, enabling assessors to make fair and transparent decisions."

Dr. Al Suwaidi further remarked, "At Hamdan Foundation, we are committed to maintaining precise standards that contribute to improving the quality of evaluations and enhance the credibility of the awards and boost participants' confidence in the final results. This program provides added value to both assessors and participants alike, underlining the importance of adopting clear standards as a basis for evaluation and success."

The program includes training assessors on how to interpret evaluation results and prepare feedback reports that add value to the participants. Seven assessors participated in the Distinguished School Award, six in the Distinguished Teacher Award, seven in the Distinguished Educator Award, and seven in the Distinguished Student Award. Upon completing the program, participants will receive a certificate and a licensed accreditation from the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, opening new opportunities in the field of assessment and enhancing their professional standing.