Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH), in partnership with Atos and Royal Schiphol Group, introduces Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks to enable seamless journeys for travellers. The kiosks will provide easy access to information, assist in navigation and help passengers through live video calls to customer service agents.

Commenting on the new passenger experience, Mr. Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport said: "The new Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks are part of our overarching digital strategy to transform passenger experiences. We are committed to investing in the latest technology and innovative solutions; to create the most seamless airport experience for all passengers traveling from and to Hamad International Airport, we are working with industry innovation leaders such as Atos and Royal Schiphol Group."

Marc Veelenturf, CEO of Middle East and Turkey at Atos said: “Together with our strategic partner Schiphol, we are proud to have successfully delivered this solution at Hamad International Airport to improve the digital passenger experience, and to manage passenger flow more effectively especially during the airport’s critical peak periods.”

The kiosks are multilingual with 20 language options, with the airport map for wayfinding. They provide information related to flights, airport services, retail and F&B outlets and passenger events at the airport.

Hamad International Airport will continue to add new and strong partnerships to its portfolio with the aim to introduce innovative solutions and advanced technologies, as part of its commitment to being the industry leader, setting the benchmark for the airport industry and expanding beyond traditional solutions, to deliver an exceptionally memorable passenger experience for all travelers.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport's website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport's latest news on Hamad International Airport's social media channels