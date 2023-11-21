Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport has announced its collaboration with Cisco to advance its digital transformation agenda, revolutionize its world-class operations, enhance customer experience, and leverage innovative technologies within the aviation industry. This collaboration is based on a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Qatar Airways Group and Cisco, a global networking, collaboration, and cybersecurity leader.

The partnership is set to explore synergies that align with Hamad International Airport's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies. The MoU also aims to develop a technology roadmap that will redefine the airport’s customer interactions, elevate safety and security measures, optimize communication channels, and enhance operational efficiency.

Commenting on the collaboration, Senior Vice President of Technology, and Innovation Suhail Kamil Kadri at Hamad International Airport, said: "This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision to set new industry benchmarks through digital innovation, and we are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Cisco. At Hamad International Airport, we aim to unlock unique value for our passengers, employees, and stakeholders – propelling both our facility and the entire industry to even greater heights.” This strategic collaboration is part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, which is a strategic partnership with governments worldwide to accelerate their national digitalization agendas and create new value for countries, businesses, and citizens. Active in Qatar since 2019, the program taps into the power of private and public partnerships across a variety of sectors, including national infrastructure, education, and smart businesses and communities, to help address national challenges with innovative digital solutions.

Hasan Khan, General Manager Cisco Qatar commented: “We are pleased to work with Hamad International Airport to enable its digital ecosystem and pave the way to vast potential thanks to the power of transformative technologies. Cisco’s deep industry expertise will allow us to address the airport’s strategic priorities, as it continues to grow and introduce new services to effectively transform the passenger experience.” As part of its digital transformation strategy, Hamad International Airport is constantly investing in the latest technologies and innovative solutions to optimize operations and provide a seamless and enhanced airport journey for visitors and passengers. Since the start of its operations in 2014, the facility has remained committed to introducing and creating an unparalleled airport experience for its travelers and commercial partners.

-Ends-

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

Hamad International Airport is a candidate for World’s Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024. Passengers who have experienced HIA’s award-winning services and facilities can visit Skytrax’s World Airport Survey website and vote for the airport.