Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) will host a forward-looking conference exploring the global ethical implications of AI technologies. Taking place September 28-29, at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), AI Ethics: The Convergence of Technology and Diverse Moral Traditions centrally considers the impact of AI on culture, tradition, and values.

The conference brings together esteemed academics, policy makers, tech industry experts, ethicists, and others from around the world to tackle one of the most urgent questions of our times: how can AI efficiently and ethically serve humanity? In doing so, participants will explore the intersection of foundational and cross-cultural ethical principles with socially disruptive technologies while upholding rich moral legacies, centuries-long scholarship, and diverse perspectives of both secular and religious moral traditions. By blending advanced technology with deep ethical inquiry, the conference also creates a space where technological breakthroughs are measured against values, and progress is guided by purpose.

The two day gathering of experts will explore the critical intersection of artificial intelligence and ethics through six focused thematic tracks, including healthcare, urban design, security, education, finance, and the future of the workplace, reflecting the most pressing contemporary challenges and opportunities. Through these diverse yet interconnected lenses, the conference aims to shape a more just and human-centered technological future.

Commenting on the conference, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President, HBKU noted: “AI is reshaping every part of our lives, offering immense opportunities while raising urgent ethical questions. Our region’s strong religious foundations and rich heritage uniquely position us to actively contribute to the global dialogue on AI ethics and to offer humanity alternative ethical frameworks. Through this conference, Hamad Bin Khalifa University is bringing global voices together to ensure that AI serves humanity responsibly, guided by values rooted in fair moral traditions."

AI Ethics: The Convergence of Technology and Diverse Moral Traditions highlights HBKU’s pioneering role in driving thought leadership in AI Ethics and being a convenor for diverse point of views. The conference follows the successful hosting of the 17th World Congress of Bioethics, organized by HBKU’s Center for Islamic Legislation and Ethics (CILE) and World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), the global health initiative of Qatar Foundation.

