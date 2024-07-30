Dubai, UAE: Silicon Central, the premier shopping destination in Dubai, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Hala Taxi, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction. This partnership introduces a special offer of 25% off on the first three rides using the Careem app to and from Silicon Central, providing customers with a more convenient and efficient transportation option.

This partnership addresses existing transportation challenges. Silicon Central has been experiencing significant issues due to taxi shortages, which have led to extended wait times for customers. The collaboration with Hala Taxi is intended to effectively manage these challenges and ensure a seamless experience for all visitors. By leveraging Hala's extensive network and reliable service, Silicon Central aims to enhance customer satisfaction and provide a hassle-free shopping experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Navaneeth Sudhakaran - General Manager Line Investments - Dubai & Northern Emirates said, "We are excited to partner with Hala Taxi to address the transportation challenges faced by our customers. This collaboration not only improves accessibility to Silicon Central but also enhances the overall shopping experience by making it more convenient and efficient for our visitors."

Impact on Mall Visitors

The introduction of the Hala Taxi partnership has significantly improved accessibility for customers relying on taxi services. This initiative makes Silicon Central more attractive and convenient, enhancing the overall shopping experience. By improving transportation options, Silicon Central not only drives footfall but also boosts sales for retailers, creating a win-win situation for both customers and the mall.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Silicon Central will be one of the pilot locations for Hala Taxi's innovative WhatsApp-based booking system. This system will include geolocation services and incentives for taxi drivers, ensuring the availability of taxis, especially during peak hours. These future initiatives aim to further enhance the convenience and satisfaction of Silicon Central visitors, solidifying the mall's reputation as a premier shopping destination in Dubai.

About Silicon Central Mall

Silicon Central, the new lifestyle and shopping destination in Dubai Silicon Oasis, is redefining the retail landscape in the region. Strategically located just 12 km from the city center and 15 km from Dubai Airport, this eco-sustainable district is focused on technology and a low carbon footprint, making it a unique destination for both residents and tourists. With its convenient location near the Dubai Al Ain Road, which sees over 350,000 cars passing by daily, Silicon Central is set to become a retail haven for the nearby community of 400,000 people and students attending universities in Academic City. The mall's diverse range of stores caters to the discerning needs of today's shoppers who value variety and a convenient shopping experience and accessibility.

Lulu Hypermarket and department stores offer convenient everyday shopping to nearby residents. Retail giants like Landmark Retail, Sharaf Retail Group and Alshaya Group bring a mix of fashion, home, and F&B to Silicon Central.

About Line Investments and Property LLC:

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

https://www.lineproperty.com/

