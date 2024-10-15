Applicable on Hala rides to and from any Dubai Metro station

The monthly subscription can be purchased on the Careem app and offers Hala riders a new, hassle-free option to simplify their travel routine.

Dubai, UAE – Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, announced the launch of Hala Rides for Metro, providing seamless and affordable transportation to and from Dubai Metro stations across the city. The new subscription is now available on the Careem app and Hala commuters can start enjoying the benefits immediately.

Priced at AED 4.99 per month, subscribers can avail 20% off 10 Hala trips (discount of up to AED 5 per trip) starting from or ending at any Dubai Metro station. The service is available to all users, including tourists and non Careem-plus members. Once the subscription is purchased, users can select a Dubai Metro station as their pick-up or drop-off location and apply the promo code to avail of the discount.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala said, “Our data indicates that Dubai Metro usage presents a significant opportunity for enhancing first-mile and last-mile connectivity. With many residents and visitors relying on the Dubai Metro for their daily travel needs, we believe this offering will help us increase these essential trips and deliver greater value to our customers. Whether you're heading to work, school, or exploring Dubai, Hala is committed to making your journey smoother.”

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently announced that Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest share of public transport riders, with 37% for the metro and 27% for taxis during H1 2024. The Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro transported 133 million passengers during this period. Hala experienced over 20% growth in customers using its services for pickups and drop-offs to metro stations in H1 of 2024 alone. With a significant number of residents relying on the Dubai Metro for their daily commute, Hala Rides for Metro aims to offer a convenient and affordable solution for everyday travel.

This new service is part of Hala's ongoing commitment to enhancing urban mobility, offering accessible and cost-effective solutions for daily commuters. The subscription is tailored to those who rely on the Dubai Metro for their daily travel and require an easy, reliable way to get to and from stations. For more information visit Halaride.com

Hala currently manages 24,000 captains on its platform with a fleet of 12,000 cars provided by its franchise partners for Dubai residents and visitors.

