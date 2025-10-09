H.E. Bin Touq: “The UAE has placed great emphasis on creating a competitive environment for family businesses as a key pillar of economic diversification, and our efforts continue to support and elevate this vital sector.”

Dubai, UAE – Habib Al Mulla and Partners, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, hosted an exclusive roundtable titled “Beyond Legacy: Empowering Family Businesses”, bringing together prominent UAE family business representatives, senior officials, business leaders, and industry experts to discuss pathways to strengthen and sustain family businesses in the country.

The event aimed to explore mechanisms for empowering family enterprises, enhancing their governance, and ensuring smooth generational transitions of ownership and management, all to reinforce their contribution to the UAE’s competitive and sustainable economy. It also served as a platform for open dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of best practices and experiences among leaders of the family business community.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, emphasized the UAE’s commitment to advancing the role of family businesses in driving national economic diversification and supporting the goals of “We the UAE 2031”, which seeks to build a knowledge-driven economy and foster global partnerships.

“This forum reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration with the family business community and fostering dialogue to build a resilient and future-ready business ecosystem — one that continues to grow and thrive across generations,” said H.E. Bin Touq.

H.E. Bin Touq highlighted the key enablers that the UAE’s business environment offers to family enterprises, foremost among them, the pioneering legislative framework established to ensure the continuity and sustainability of family businesses. Central to this framework is Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 on Family Businesses, the first comprehensive law of its kind globally, designed to ensure smooth generational transition of ownership and management and to encourage expansion into new economic sectors.

He also referenced major initiatives led by the Ministry, including the Unified Family Business Register, which currently includes 18 registered entities and provides certification, registration, and governance compliance services. Additionally, the “Thabat” Program was introduced to help family businesses launch startups in new economic sectors and strengthen their long-term resilience.

Insights from Habib Al Mulla and Partners

Alia Al Mulla, Partner and Head of Commercial Disputes at Habib Al Mulla and Partners, stated: “The UAE continues to lead the region and the world in legislative innovation. The Family Business Law represents a groundbreaking step forward, reflecting a visionary and proactive approach to ensuring the sustainability of family enterprises.”

She added: “At Habib Al Mulla and Partners, we take pride in being among the first law firms to work extensively with family businesses to raise awareness about the benefits of this law and to assist them in registration and compliance, safeguarding their legacy for generations to come.”

Engaging Discussions and Practical Insights

The event featured interactive panel discussions addressing challenges in generational transitions, governance, and succession planning. Speakers shared success stories from family businesses that have successfully modernized their operations and governance models by integrating innovation and adhering to best practices.

These discussions underscored the UAE’s leading role in shaping a modern legislative framework that supports economic sustainability and reinforces the country’s position as a global hub for business and investment.

Habib Al Mulla and Partners operates from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Moscow, Cairo, Baghdad, and New Delhi, with a team of more than 70 multidisciplinary lawyers who possess distinguished and diverse experience in handling cross-border corporate legal matters. The firm has been providing specialized and integrated legal services and consultancy for over 40 years in dispute resolution, banking, construction, corporate, real estate, tax, employment, and other sectors and practices.

