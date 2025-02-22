Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad: Supporting Qatar’s economic diversification in-line with Qatar National Vision 2030

Matthew Kearns: Al Wukair Logistics Park plays a key role in supporting MSMEs

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Logistics Project of the Year’ award for its Al Wukair Logistics Park at the 18th edition of the Logistics Middle East Awards 2025, hosted by Logistics Middle East magazine. The award recognized GWC’s unwavering commitment to advancing the logistics sector and delivering cutting-edge supply chain solutions distinguished by efficiency, operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Managing Director, said: "We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which stands as yet another testament to the excellence of Al Wukair Logistics Park. Having advanced to the shortlist, the project secured the award following fierce competition with leading logistics companies across the Middle East. This achievement underscores Al Wukair Logistics Park’s unparalleled offerings and comprehensive infrastructure, which play a vital role in empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).”

“Supporting MSMEs is a cornerstone of GWC’s strategy as we strive to contribute to Qatar’s economic diversification efforts in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. We have introduced a range of initiatives to support this mission, with Al Wukair Logistics Park serving as a model of success in this respect both locally and regionally.” His excellency added.

Spreading across 1.5 million square metres, Al Wukair Logistics Park offers ideal infrastructure required for the operational success of MSMEs. With various light industrial and warehousing units, and open yards, the park has been designed to meet all types of warehousing and distribution requirements for sector-wide enterprises.

The first and second phases of Al Wukair Logistics Park have successfully attracted a significant number of MSMEs. Last June, GWC launched Al Wukair Logistics Park Directory, a comprehensive platform designed to boost the MSMEs growth and enhance partnerships and alliances within the local market, empowering them to succeed and achieve their goals.

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Group Acting CEO, said: "This marks the second time that Al Wukair Logistics Park has received a prestigious award. In September 2024, it was named Qatar’s National Winner in the ‘Industrial Project of the Year’ category at the MEED Projects Awards. This recognition reaffirms the project’s significant impact on the logistics sector both within Qatar and across the region.”

Al Wukair logistics park offers a one-stop-shop for leasing a warehouse or light industry unit, company formation formalities, including applications for necessary permits, and logistics operations. Start-ups who work with GWC will benefit from years of local, regional and international experience, along with a global, integrated network. GWC’s deep, hard-earned knowledge of the local market makes Al Wukair Logistics Park the ideal destination for businesses to avail of and enjoy the best logistics infrastructure.

All services at the logistics park are powered by GWC, allowing clients access to the company’s end-to-end logistics services and solutions, including customs clearance, transport, racking, supply chain consulting, freight, distribution and more. These services are immediately operational, with all utilities (water, electricity and fibre-internet), as well as IT infrastructure governed by an on-site data centre, enabling clients to be ready for business the moment they choose GWC as a service provider.

