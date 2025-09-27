Doha, Qatar – GWC, Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has officially signed a sponsorship agreement with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™.

The signing ceremony took place today at Stadium 974, with the agreement formalized by His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth in the State of Qatar and Chairman of the LOC, and His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Group Managing Director of GWC. The event was attended by senior officials, distinguished guests, and members of the media.

Speaking at the event, Shaikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Al Thani, Group Managing Director of GWC, expressed his pride in the partnership and emphasized the company’s dedication to Qatar’s sporting legacy: "On behalf of GWC, I am honored to be here today to formalize our partnership with the Local Organizing Committee. We extend our heartfelt thanks to His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, and to all stakeholders who continue to make Qatar a hub for international sports excellence. This sponsorship reinforces our commitment to supporting Qatar’s journey as a front runner, global leader in organizing sports while aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030. The partnership aims to elevate the operational delivery of these prestigious tournaments and inspire the next generation of athletes and fans.”

GWC brings nearly two decades of experience in delivering end-to-end logistics services for major sporting events, including its pivotal role during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

"With nearly two decades of experience delivering logistics for major sporting events since 2006, including our pivotal role during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, GWC has consistently demonstrated its expertise in managing complex, large-scale operations. Leveraging Qatar’s world-class infrastructure and our extensive global network, we are dedicated to providing seamless, end-to-end logistics solutions. Through our leadership in supply chain management and commitment to sustainability, we aim to ensure these upcoming tournaments are executed with maximum efficiency and set new benchmarks for operational excellence," Shaikh Abdulla added.

GWC’s involvement goes beyond operational delivery, with a strong focus on community impact, youth engagement, and localization of talent within Qatar’s logistics sector.

"As we sign this agreement today, we look forward to playing our part in creating unforgettable experiences for fans, teams, and communities. Together, we will continue to elevate Qatar’s position on the global sports stage," concluded Shaikh Abdulla.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

