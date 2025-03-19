Matthew Kearns: Upholding operational excellence and enhancing process reliability

Integrating risk management into strategic planning to improve decision-making

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, has announced the successful renewal of its ISO 31000:2018 Record of Verification Certificate by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA). This milestone underscores GWC’s unwavering commitment to excellence, following a rigorous evaluation that reaffirmed the company’s full compliance with international enterprise risk management (ERM) standards.

This certificate is an internationally recognized standard that ensures that a company is managing “risks” effectively and reaffirms its ability to consistently deal with and contain uncertain situations. ERM identifies risks which are potential, emerging or existing within an organization that could have an impact (positive or negative) in achieving its strategic and operational objectives.

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, said: "The renewal of GWC’s ISO 31000:2018 Record of Verification Certificate reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of operational efficiency and further enhances the reliability of our processes in identifying, assessing, and addressing corporate risks."

Adopting ERM global best practices enhances the ability to achieve strategic and operational objectives while optimizing core processes. Risk management is a cornerstone of the organization’s decision-making framework, supported by a robust system of controls, procedures, and standards that proactively identify, assess, monitor, mitigate, and report risks with precision and consistency—ultimately driving operational excellence.

Kearns emphasized GWC’s commitment to maintaining the highest global quality standards by refining its operational systems and proactively identifying and managing risks. With a comprehensive preventive approach, the company strengthens its agility and ensures business continuity during emergencies and crises.

he added that GWC adopts a proactive ERM framework that accounts for the interconnectivity of functions and operations. By integrating risk management into strategic planning, the company strengthens decision-making and ensures business continuity, even in the face of unexpected challenges, which is a key pillar of our growth strategy.

Kearns highlighted GWC’s commitment to reinforcing its position as a leading logistics provider by adhering to global best practices and supporting Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030. The company continues to leverage cutting-edge technologies to deliver advanced logistics solutions that meet the needs of its diverse clientele and elevate the sector to new heights. Additionally, GWC prioritizes sustainability and actively supports micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), enhancing their competitiveness and long-term success.

GWC remains at the forefront as the premier provider of warehousing and distribution solutions across diverse industries. The company’s comprehensive services cater to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and MNCs, provides land, air, and sea freight services, along with customs clearance, project logistics, and international moving and relocations. Additionally, GWC manages the State of Qatar’s largest fleet, boasting over 1,600 trucks, trailers, and specialized vehicles, while also providing marine services, facilitated through established subsidiaries, include shipping agency services, liner representation, port agency services, cruise ship hosting, and husbandry services. As the Authorized Service Contractor (ASC) for UPS in Qatar, GWC strategically expands the courier giant’s market share through the utilization of its logistics infrastructure.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.