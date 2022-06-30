After many months of hard work and perseverance GWC is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped website.

The new website offers a more simplified and user-friendly experience with numerous features, a smarter and more intuitive user experience, richer content, and an easier navigation experience.

“This new website has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of our customers. We always aim to deliver services that offer a seamless and time-saving experience to the clients. This new website is a testament to our commitment to deploy new and innovative digital solutions and technologies to put forth a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices,” stated Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.

He further added that since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, GWC has been at the forefront of mitigating the impact of the pandemic on its client by providing high visibility to the customer’s inventory and shipments, while providing potential clients and stakeholders a virtual tour to visit all the company’s facilities from the comfort of their computer or mobile.

GWC has also worked on enhancing the accessibility features, such as the font size, contrast adjustment, text-to-speech option, and making it more inclusive by being WCAG compliant and as a result more accessible to people with disabilities.

The website, which was revamped in-house, also offers options for clients to track their shipments in real time using satellite data, along with an easy-to-use English and Arabic interfaces, secure and smart environment allowing clients and stakeholders to find all the information they need in simple steps.

GWC invites visitors to explore this updated website which now offers improved investor relations portal, a dedicated portal for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, revamped solutions offering and 1-step contact form. GWC has also streamlined its news and media relations portal and allows social media sharing of the website and its content.

Please visit www.gwclogistics.com for more information and we hope you will find the new look informative and easy to navigate.

-Ends-

About GWC

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

For media related inquiries, please contact us at +974 33211010 or +974 3336 8059 or by email at media@gwclogistics.com