Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad: Enhancing our capabilities to provide advanced logistics solutions

Matthew Kearns: Implementing a comprehensive expansion strategy and improving operational efficiency

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, has announced the launch of a cutting-edge logistics hub in Ras Laffan, dedicated to servicing the country’s vital oil and gas industry. This new facility has been developed to support the continued growth and development of Qatar’s energy sector, particularly with the implementation of the North Field Expansion Project—the world’s largest LNG project currently under construction—in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes the Optimum exploitation of hydrocarbon resources.

The expansive hub boasts an indoor bulk storage warehouse covering more than 5,300 square metres which is fully air-conditioned and with a 25-tonne overhead crane. Additionally, an indoor racked storage distribution centre (DC) offers thousands of pallet locations. The facility also includes five workshops, each spanning 1,000 square meters and equipped with drive-in facilities and 10-tonne overhead cranes with a 20-metre span – ensuring seamless handling of heavy equipment and machinery.

Another key highlight of the hub is its 14,000-square metre heavy-duty interlocked laydown yard, equipped with comprehensive drainage, lighting, and fencing, providing secure and versatile outdoor storage solutions.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Managing Director, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility: “This state-of-the-art hub represents a significant milestone for GWC as we continue to expand our capabilities and cater to the unique needs of Qatar’s oil and gas sector. Our investment in this facility underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting the nation’s energy sector.”

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, highlighted the strategic importance of the hub: “The Ras Laffan hub is tailored to provide efficient, reliable, and scalable logistics solutions to the oil and gas industry. With cutting-edge facilities and technology, we are poised to enhance operational efficiencies and support the complex logistics needs of our clients in this critical sector. This facility is a testament to GWC’s proactive approach in fostering the growth of Qatar’s energy sector, in harmony with Qatar National Vision 2030, while further reinforcing its ongoing comprehensive expansion strategy.”

The Ras Laffan hub further cements GWC’s position as a logistics leader in the MENA region and globally, offering comprehensive solutions that drive efficiency and growth for Qatar’s key industries.

Qatar is currently witnessing accelerated progress in executing the North Field Expansion Project, which is divided into three phases. The first phase, the North Field East Project, aims to increase Qatar's LNG production capacity from the current 77 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) to 110 MTPA by 2026. The second phase, the North Field South Project, will further boost production from 110 MTPA to 126 MTPA by 2027. The recently announced third phase, the North Field West Project, is set to raise production capacity to 142 MTPA before the end of 2030. Notably, the North Field Expansion is expected to drive Qatar’s economic growth in the years ahead.

