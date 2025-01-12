Doha / Qatar: Continuing its remarkable legacy, Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, further cemented its leadership in the logistics sector in 2024. Marking 20 years of excellence and innovation, the company achieved significant milestones and won prestigious awards, solidifying its position as an industry pioneer. What began as a modest warehousing company has grown into Qatar’s foremost logistics powerhouse and a trusted partner across the region and beyond. 2024 has been a year of milestones, showcasing GWC’s unwavering commitment to excellence through strategic expansion, sustainability achievements, and community engagement.

Forging New Horizons: Strategic Partnerships in Saudi Arabia

A standout achievement in 2024 was GWC’s expansion into Saudi Arabia, underscoring its commitment to playing a key role in the Kingdom’s transformation into a global logistics hub, as envisioned in Saudi Vision 2030. Two pivotal agreements solidified GWC’s foothold in this dynamic market.

GWC Energy Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of GWC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Offshore Fabrication Company (OFC) to develop 100,000 square metres of Grade A logistics facilities at Ras Al-Khair Industrial Port. This MoU focuses on optimising storage and logistics solutions for Energy sector clientele while leveraging GWC’s proven expertise in energy supply chains.

In a complementary move, GWC signed a Head of Terms agreement with GFH Financial Group (GFH) to develop 200,000 square metres of Grade A logistics infrastructure in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. GFH will finance and oversee the projects, while GWC leads their technical development and serves as the anchor tenant. These state-of-the-art facilities will feature advanced technology and adhere to global sustainability standards, ensuring they meet the growing demands of the logistics sector.

Speaking on these transformative agreements, GWC Group Managing Director, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, said: “These initiatives highlight GWC’s commitment to fostering regional integration and delivering world-class logistics solutions. By working together, we create opportunities for both our clients and stakeholders, driving innovation and efficiency in the supply chain.”

Expanding Excellence: FLAG Oman

The year 2024 witnessed a significant milestone with the launch FLAG Oman Distribution Centre in Khazaen Economic City in the Sultanate of Oman. FLAG Oman – a 100% owned subsidiary of GWC – launched a logistics facility that underscores GWC’s dedication to regional growth and operational excellence. Strategically situated, FLAG Oman serves as a vital hub for trade and supply chain solutions across the GCC and beyond.

The facility integrates cutting-edge technology with advanced infrastructure, offering comprehensive storage, distribution, and value-added services. FLAG Oman not only strengthens GWC’s regional presence but also aligns with Oman’s national development goals, further enhancing the country’s logistics landscape.

The opening of FLAG Oman reflects GWC’s broader vision of facilitating seamless connectivity while supporting economic growth in key markets. It is testament to the company’s ability to adapt, innovate, and lead in an increasingly competitive industry.

Innovation at the Core of Growth

Throughout 2024, GWC solidified its position as a forward-thinking leader in the logistics industry by embracing cutting-edge technologies. The company introduced AI-driven inventory management systems that enhanced operational efficiency and reduced turnaround times, while digital advancements were leveraged to simulate and optimise warehouse operations. These advancements not only reinforced GWC’s reputation for excellence but also paved the way for future-ready logistics solutions tailored to meet evolving client needs.

Championing Sustainability: A Cornerstone of GWC’s Mission

Innovation and sustainability worked hand in hand as GWC delivered measurable impact in 2024. The company earned the prestigious ‘Best Water Recycling’ award in the Tarsheed Competition, organised by Kahramaa, for its pioneering Sewage Treatment Plant at Bu Sulba, which has produced over 268 million litres of treated water since 2022. This recycled water has been instrumental in irrigating more than 20,000 square metres of land.

Beyond this accolade, GWC demonstrated its commitment to sustainability during Qatar Sustainability Week, showcasing energy-efficient infrastructure, solar integration, and other green innovations.

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Group Acting CEO, encapsulated this ethos: “Sustainability is not just a goal for us – it’s our responsibility. By prioritising environmental stewardship, we’re setting new benchmarks for the industry and building a greener future.”

Recognising Excellence: Industry Awards and Accolades

GWC’s contributions to the logistics sector were recognised with multiple awards in 2024. The Al Wukair Logistics Park was named ‘Project of the Year,’ showcasing GWC’s ability to deliver forward-thinking infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of the market. Additionally, Qatar’s General Authority of Customs honoured GWC for its efforts in streamlining customs processes, further cementing its reputation as a trusted logistics partner.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Sheikh Abdulla said: “Our success this year is testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. Together, we’ve built a legacy of excellence that continues to shape the future of logistics in Qatar and beyond.”

Investing in Communities: Giving Back Through Engagement

Beyond its corporate successes, GWC remains deeply committed to fostering community development. In 2024, the company sponsored various sporting events and local initiatives, including a one-year sponsorship of the Qatar Billiard Sports Federation. GWC also supported Qatari athlete Ali Radi Arshid, who competed in the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

These efforts highlight GWC’s belief in the power of community engagement to drive meaningful change. By supporting local talent and initiatives, the company continues to build stronger ties with the communities it serves.

Vision for the Future: Growth, Innovation, and Leadership

As GWC celebrates 20 years of excellence, it looks to the future with a clear vision: to expand its footprint, invest in innovation, and lead the logistics industry with sustainability at its core. The company plans to further strengthen its presence in key regional markets, explore emerging sectors, and embrace cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency and scalability.

Kearns elaborated: “Our vision is rooted in innovation and growth. By leveraging our expertise and staying ahead of global trends, we aim to solidify GWC’s position as the partner of choice for integrated logistics solutions across the region.”

Investments in technology, infrastructure, and talent will remain pivotal as GWC continues to meet the needs of its diverse clientele while driving economic growth in Qatar and beyond.

-Ends-

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Our Social Media handle is @gwclogistics

Get in touch:

For media related inquiries, please contact us email at media@gwclogistics.com