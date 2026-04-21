Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad: Rapid response demonstrates the founding principles of GWC Group — present, reliable and responsible for Qatar and the region when it matters most

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad: In partnership with the Qatar Government, GWC Group opened new sea, land and air corridors to safeguard strategic food supplies and protect Qatar’s supply chains

Matthew Kearns: GWC Group drew on the full strength of its GCC network to build end-to-end supply chains in real time, closing the quarter with a safe workforce and customer commitments upheld

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. (GWC Group), one of the region’s leading logistics groups providing cross-border and integrated logistics solutions, released its financial performance data for the first quarter of 2026 following a Board of Directors meeting held on April 21, 2026, and chaired by GWC Group Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group’s gross revenues reached QAR 318 million. Net profit for Q1 reached QAR 33.7 million, in full delivery of the Group’s operating plan, with January and February recording net profit above plan, before the onset of regional disruption in March. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at QAR 0.058.

March saw significant geopolitical turmoil that resulted in an 86% drop in vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and no large carriers calling at Hamad Port. Qatar’s airspace was suspended between February 28 and March 4, eliminating over 3,000 tonnes of daily air freight capacity, while offshore oil and gas projects were also halted.

Despite far-reaching impacts of the most severe supply chain stress the GCC has experienced, and a rapidly changing landscape, GWC Group continued to focus on ensuring the safety of its people, fulfilling its commitments to its customers and safeguarding the continuity of supply chains in Qatar and the region. In the first quarter of 2026, the Group responded across three distinct corridors. In partnership with the Qatar Government to safeguard strategic food supplies, GWC Group arranged dedicated vessel capacity to the GCC, with goods distributed onward through its warehousing assets in Oman and Jeddah to Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The Group also activated an air-land corridor via Riyadh, connecting air freight with its bonded cross-border land transport network to move essential food cargo into Qatar. Separately, for the first time, GWC Group operationalised a fully TIR-powered air-to-land corridor at Hamad International Airport, enabling Doha to serve as a regional redistribution hub for supply chains across all five GCC markets.

“What unfolded in March tested every part of our organisation, and our people rose to meet it. Since our founding, GWC Group has held to one clear principle: to be present, reliable and responsible for Qatar and the region when it matters most. In the face of the most severe supply chain disruption this region has faced in recent memory, that principle held. I am deeply proud of every individual who ensured that essential goods kept moving and that no one was left without what they needed.”

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Chairman

“When disruption struck, GWC Group moved without hesitation. Working hand in hand with the Qatar Government to secure strategic food supplies, we opened a dedicated sea corridor into the GCC alongside new land and air routes. This reflects our unwavering commitment to protect the security, stability and resilience of Qatar’s supply chains and domestic market.”

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director

“What this quarter proved is that GWC Group can deploy its full capabilities under pressure and deliver. We activated three corridors simultaneously and built end-to-end supply chains in real time — leveraging our warehousing in Oman and Jeddah, our bonded land network through Saudi Arabia, and our regional reach into the UAE to move essential goods into Qatar and onward across the GCC. Throughout, we never lost sight of what mattered most: the safety of our people and safeguarding the continuity of our customers’ business. We close the quarter with our safety record intact and our customer commitments upheld.”

Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO

GWC Group continued its regional expansion with a focus on Saudi Arabia, where its Jeddah facility is already supporting Group operations. The Group is progressing additional near-term leasing in Riyadh and Dammam and evaluating longer-term, demand-led options to expand its Saudi footprint in step with client demand. The Group's international divisions more than doubled their contribution to Group Net Revenues over the past two years, reflecting the strategic progress of GWC's regional expansion.

With more than 2 million tonnes of freight moved annually across its diversified business divisions, GWC Group operates a fully integrated logistics platform supported by over 1,600 specialised vehicles and a network of 20 strategic locations across the GCC. The Group handles ocean freight volumes of up to 60,000 TEUs per year and air freight of up to 14,000 tonnes annually, while extending its global reach to more than 120 countries through a trusted network of 550+ freight offices and partners worldwide. These capabilities resulted in a 95% client retention rate and logistics parks occupancy averaging 90% across its three locations in Q1 2026.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC Group) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, the Group has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, GWC Group delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialised logistics. The Group empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC Group was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

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