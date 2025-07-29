Engr. Badr AlMeer: This agreement strengthens our operational capabilities

Doha / Qatar: In a major milestone for Qatar’s aviation and logistics sectors, GWC and Qatar Airways has officially renewed their long-standing partnership through the signing of a five-year service agreement. The high-profile signing ceremony, held in Doha, underscores both organisations’ shared commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and delivering world-class standards on a global scale.

As one of the world’s most awarded and respected airlines, Qatar Airways consistently sets the benchmark for aviation excellence. Known for its unwavering commitment to service, safety, and innovation, the airline has earned multiple “Airline of the Year” accolades and continues to expand its global footprint from its hub at the world-class Hamad International Airport.

For over a decade, GWC has proudly served as the logistics service provider for this prestigious airline and its key affiliates – including MATAR, and Qatar Duty Free. The airline’s success on the global stage is powered not only by its premium passenger experience, but also by the seamless, behind-the-scenes logistics operations that enable it to thrive.

GWC Group Managing Director, H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, said: “This renewed agreement with Qatar Airways reflects the strength of Qatar national institutions working together to achieve excellence on a global stage. At GWC, we are proud to support the operations of the World’s Best Airline with world-class logistics solutions rooted in innovation, efficiency, and reliability. Our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways is a testament to our shared values and our unwavering commitment to Qatar’s continued progress and global connectivity.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with GWC. This agreement strengthens our operational capabilities and supports our continued global growth. By working together, we remain committed to delivering world-class services across a broad range of functions, guided by our shared pursuit of excellence.”

GWC stands at the forefront of Qatar’s logistics industry, delivering integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions across diverse sectors including aviation, oil and gas, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce. As the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, GWC has consistently demonstrated world-class execution, innovation, and scale. With a robust infrastructure network, a reputation for operational excellence, and a deep commitment to supporting Qatar’s National Vision, GWC continues to be the logistics partner of choice for many of the world’s most respected institutions.

GWC Chief Commercial Officer, Syed Maaz, said: “This partnership reflects the very best of Qatari ambition and capability. To serve a world-renowned airline like Qatar Airways is a responsibility we take immense pride in. This renewed agreement is not only an extension of services – it’s a renewed promise to uphold the gold standard of logistics that supports a globally admired aviation brand, every day.”

Under the newly signed agreement, GWC will continue delivering a full spectrum of integrated logistics services including import/export handling, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, document storage, and other value-added solutions. These services will ensure seamless, end-to-end support for Qatar Airways’ operations on the ground, mirroring its excellence in the skies.

The signing signifies more than a contract renewal – it marks a strategic alignment between two national champions committed to powering Qatar’s global competitiveness. It also reinforces Qatar’s position as a logistics and aviation hub for the region and the world.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World's Best Business Class’, and ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13 time.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row, as voted by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.