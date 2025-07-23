Funding will deepen market presence, win enterprise clients, and scale AI Agent adoption across India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa

San Francisco/Mumbai – Gupshup, the global Conversational AI leader, today announced it has raised over $60 million in a funding round combining equity and debt financing from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital. The funding will fuel the expansion of its Conversational AI and messaging platform as well as accelerate go-to-market execution across high-growth markets, including India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

This latest investment validates Gupshup's market leadership in helping businesses engage their customers through conversational AI experiences delivered via text messaging or voice. With 50,000+ customers in 130+ countries, Gupshup has consistently been recognized by industry analysts, including Gartner, IDC, and Juniper, for its outstanding AI capabilities and market leadership in the evolving Conversational AI landscape. Across marketing, sales, and support use cases, Gupshup is delivering measurable business impact such as substantially higher conversions and revenues, lower costs, and increased customer satisfaction.

The funding will be strategically deployed to enhance sales velocity, product innovation, and deepen market presence across key verticals, globally. Gupshup is experiencing unprecedented demand for its platform, driven by the AI transformation across the world.

“Gupshup has turned the vision of Conversational AI into an enterprise-scale reality. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth as they expand across emerging markets. With deep AI expertise, robust infrastructure, and relentless execution, Gupshup is redefining how businesses engage customers”, said Andy Goldfarb, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Globespan Capital Partners. “From India to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, Gupshup’s Conversation Cloud and AI Agents are transforming customer and employee interactions. As Meta’s Partner of the Year, they’re building the foundation for AI-powered messaging at scale.”

"Gupshup has been the market leader at every stage of industry evolution from basic messaging to conversational AI across text and voice, which has led to consistent revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Rahul Shah, Partner at EvolutionX Debt Capital. " Gupshup is well-poised to lead the AI transformation worldwide, and we are excited to work with them and support them in this journey. With this investment, we continue our strategy of investing in category-leading growth stage companies in Asia”.

"We're at an inflection point where AI Agents are transitioning from experimental technology to business-critical infrastructure, leading to extraordinary global demand for our solutions. Businesses recognize that conversational AI is driving enormous competitive advantages through superior customer experiences. This funding positions us to capture that global opportunity", said Beerud Sheth, Founder and CEO, Gupshup.

The company's platform enables businesses to automate complex customer interactions while maintaining personalized, human-like conversations. Through solutions like Conversational AI Agents, Click to Chat Ads, AI Campaign CoPilot, Agent Assist, Personalize, and Campaign Manager, businesses can handle everything from product discovery and purchasing to customer support and retention, representing a significant evolution from traditional chatbots to autonomous agents.

Gupshup's platform already powers 120 Billion+ messages annually for thousands of enterprises, with advanced AI capabilities that position it as the comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to implement conversational engagement at scale.

About Gupshup

Gupshup is the leading conversational AI platform for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Our Conversation Cloud powers multimodal interactions with industry-trained AI agents so that businesses can go live faster across channels, including Voice, WhatsApp, RCS, Web, Mobile Apps, and more. Trusted by 50,000+ customers in 130+ countries across industries, Gupshup handles 120 Billion+ messages annually. Gupshup works with many of the top brands across industries, including e-commerce, retail, payments, fintech, payments, media, travel, automotive, and banking, to deliver transformative conversational experiences that drive growth and optimize costs.

About Globespan Capital Partners

Globespan Capital Partners is a leading growth-stage venture capital firm that has backed global category leaders including Palo Alto Networks, Upwork, and Roku. With a global network of institutional investors across the U.S., Japan, Europe, and the Middle East, Globespan actively supports its portfolio companies in international scaling and market expansion. The firm focuses on high-impact investments in AI, SaaS, fintech, and infrastructure that reshape how businesses grow, operate, and engage with customers.

About EvolutionX Debt Capital

EvolutionX Debt Capital is the leading debt financing platform for growth-stage companies across sectors in Asia, with a focus on India, Southeast Asia, China and GCC. Founded by DBS and Temasek, the Fund seeks to accelerate the growth of Asia’s economy by investing into next generation market leaders across sectors such as technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, IT/BPO, EVs, data centers and other new economy sectors. For more information, refer to www.evolutionx.com.sg.