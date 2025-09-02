Sharjah, UAE: Gulftainer, a UAE-based global end-to-end supply chain, logistics and multi-purpose ports solutions provider, has set a new benchmark for trade and logistics in the UAE with the launch of the country’s first bonded Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Sharjah.

The facility is now fully operational and marks a major milestone in enhancing the UAE’s logistics infrastructure and trade efficiency.

Strategically located just 20 km from Sharjah Port and 140 km from Khorfakkan Port, the new Sharjah ICD offers seamless multimodal connectivity between seaports and inland markets. It is designed to streamline customs processes, accelerate cargo movement, and deliver cost-effective logistics solutions for importers, exporters, NVOCCs, and carriers.

The Sharjah ICD is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including advanced mobile container handling equipment and a high-speed computer system, enabling fast, reliable operations. Its integration with regional and international supply chains aims to significantly strengthen the UAE’s role as a global logistics hub.

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “The launch of Sharjah ICD sets a new benchmark for trade in the UAE. Gulftainer is proud to introduce the UAE’s first bonded Inland Container Depot in Sharjah, a strategic development designed to redefine the flow of trade across the region. With this milestone, we reinforce Gulftainer’s role in strengthening Sharjah and the UAE as leading hubs for global trade and logistics.”

The bonded facility at Sharjah ICD provides added flexibility and efficiency for cargo movement, supporting businesses with faster processing and reduced operational costs. The facility will play a vital role in transforming regional logistics and supply chain dynamics.

​​​​​​About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976, and has since become a leading international supply chain and logistics solutions provider, with a global footprint of ports, terminals, warehouses and transport facilities. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Container Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port and the Jubail Industrial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tarek Kiwan

Head of Communications – Gulftainer

E: tkiwan@gulftainer.com