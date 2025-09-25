Sharjah, UAE: Gulftainer, a UAE-based global provider of end-to-end supply chain, logistics, and multi-purpose port solutions, is playing a pivotal role in Sharjah’s transformation into a leading multimodal logistics hub, delivering scalable, seamless logistics solutions that enable uninterrupted trade across the UAE, the inner Gulf, and international markets via Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal.

With a strong regional footprint and five decades of operational expertise, Gulftainer manages key logistics assets including multi-purpose ports and terminals, inland transport networks, and integrated logistics hubs. As the UAE continues to enhance connectivity through major infrastructure projects like Etihad Rail, Gulftainer is strategically positioned as a critical partner to accelerate development of integrated logistics capabilities to drive greater supply chain efficiency.

Sharjah is uniquely positioned as the emirate with infrastructure and population on both the eastern and western seaboards of the UAE, giving it a strategic geographic advantage. By enhancing multimodal connectivity, across sea, land, and soon rail, Sharjah is emerging as a key logistics and transportation hub for regional and global trade.

The newly launched Sharjah ICD – the UAE’s first bonded inland container depot, and K-Flow – newly developed integrated logistics facility within the bonded zone of Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, further enhance Sharjah’s position as the first gateway into the UAE and the wider region, making it a major milestone in Gulftainer’s transformation journey.

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “As global supply chains demand greater connectivity, we continue to invest in a multimodal logistics covering sea, land, and rail. We are developing integrated hubs that facilitate seamless cargo movement from ports to inland destinations, improve cargo velocity, and offer customers greater reach and flexibility in their logistics operations.

“Our multimodal expansion will serve as a powerful driver of Gulftainer’s continued growth. The future of logistics is integrated, intelligent, and interconnected across land, sea, and rail and Gulftainer is ready to lead the way.”

The new facilities provide vital multimodal connectivity between seaports and inland markets. Together, these smart, scalable hubs form the foundation of a next-generation logistics ecosystem—fully aligned with Gulftainer’s vision for a future-ready, resilient supply chain network.

To learn more about Gulftainer’s capabilities and explore partnership opportunities, visit us at Stand A070 at ADNEC during the Global Rail Exhibition and Conference – 30 September to 2 October 2025.

​​​​​​About Gulftainer:

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976, and has since become a leading end-to-end global supply chain, multi-purpose ports and logistics solutions provider. Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.

