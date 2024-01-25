Abu Dhabi, UAE: Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (“GULFNAV”), the Dubai Financial Market listed maritime and shipping company, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Wings Logistics Hub, an entity owned by Multi-Level Group. The MoU stipulates enhancing cooperation between the two sides in the field of maritime transport by employing drones in the services of shipping agencies through the ports of the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Multi-Level Group, and Mr. Ahmad Kilani, CEO of Gulf Navigation Holding, on the sidelines of the UMEX 2024 exhibition and conference held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

Mr. Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of Multi-Level Group, exuded enthusiasm for the collaboration with Gulf Navigation Holding. He said “Our pride lies in the unwavering commitment to advancing intelligent autonomous drones, eVTOLs and vehicle technologies, shaping the future of passenger transportation, mobility, logistics, and smart city management in the UAE”

According to the agreement, Wings Logistics Services will provide drone services to be used in the agency’s various shipping operations, such as transporting light cargo, heavy cargo, passenger drones, firefighting, mapping and surveillance. In addition to the cooperation in exploring other solutions, including autonomous light vehicles and AI solutions in the maritime sector.

Ahmad Kilani, CEO of GULFNAV, welcomed the agreement and said: “The goal of this partnership is to increase revenues by expanding the scope of agency services and exploiting technology to provide higher quality and more efficient services to our customers in line with the Company’s strategy and focus on providing a portfolio of integrated logistics solutions. This cooperation with Wings Logistics Hub will facilitate the delivery of materials through drones to and from large vessels and tankers that are docked kilometers offshore.”

Kilani added: “We expect the Company to benefit from drone technology to overcome logistical challenges, as it is more cost-effective compared to traditional methods such as crew boats, which rely mainly on fuel and personnel, and it also contributes to reducing carbon emissions. Therefore, we believe that drone technology will revolutionize the supply chains of many goods and services provided to the maritime sector.”

“It is expected that this agreement will be the beginning of a larger partnership on a broader scale; GULFNAV aspires, through this cooperation, to move forward towards achieving a leadership position in the field of agency services on the local and regional levels, thus contributing to achieving more operational revenues and profits over the coming years.” "Coming." Al-Kilani concluded.

About Gulf Navigation Holding:

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (“GULFNAV”) is a fully integrated and synergized organization with a multifunctional business. It is the only maritime and shipping company listed in the Dubai Financial Market since February 2007 under the symbol “GULFNAV”. The Company is headquartered in Dubai, with branch offices inside the ports of Fujairah and Khorfakkan, along with an overseas office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Company has a fleet of chemical tankers, livestock transport vessels, well stimulation vessels, operation support vessels, marine services, and ship repair operations. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company accredited by Bureau Veritas, GULFNAV is committed to adhering to the requirements of the international safety management code for the safe operations of vessels, pollution prevention and environmental control, including compliance with all the applicable international laws, regulations and requirements. GULFNAV constantly works to upgrade its operations and provide high-quality services to local and international markets.

About Wings Logistics Hub

Wings Logistics Hub is a dynamic and forward-thinking enterprise specializing in smart mobility, logistics technology, smart cities, and omnichannel solutions. It operates under the ownership of Multi Level Group.

Our dedication centers on seamlessly incorporating cutting-edge technologies, intelligent autonomous drones, eVTOLs and vehicle technologies as well as extended infrastructure including Vports across the realms of passenger transportation, smart logistic and smart city management. We lead the charge in transforming the mobility, logistics and omnichannel ecosystem through innovation, smart solutions, and autonomous technologies.

Our mission is to pioneer sustainable and intelligent mobility and logistics that propel the UAE into a future where efficiency, connectivity, and environmental consciousness converge seamlessly. As an omnichannel solutions provider, we strive to create a harmonized ecosystem that enhances customer satisfaction, fosters brand loyalty, and maximizes operational efficiency. For more information, please visit: https://wingslogistics.world

