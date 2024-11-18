Dubai: Fastmarkets, a leading cross-commodity price-reporting agency, is excited to announce their strategic partnership with Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME). Fastmarkets and GME have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing risk management tools for the regional commodities market. This collaboration will focus on critical commodities and aims to advance commodity risk management, market transparency, and educational initiatives.

The GME and Fastmarkets will explore collaboration across areas including new commodity derivatives, indices, and hedging instruments tailored to meet the needs of regional markets. Additionally, the collaboration will focus on promoting education and fostering industry dialogue by organizing and co-hosting networking events, seminars and workshops on commodity trading, risk management and pricing strategies.

The region is expanding rapidly due to increased investment in infrastructure and diversification of the economy, positioning Fastmarkets as the trusted provider to deliver the essential tools and insights needed to navigate this growth effectively.

"We are excited to partner with Fastmarkets to bring innovative solutions to the regional commodities market," said Ahmad Sharaf, Chairman of GME.

Fastmarkets is at the forefront of innovation, consistently delivering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of the commodities industry, ensuring customers have reliable data and tools for informed decision-making. Through its commitment to regional support, Fastmarkets is driving growth and expansion, fostering a resilient commodities market that meets local demand and opens up new avenues for economic development and trade.

Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets, added, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in supporting the growth and development of the regional commodities market. We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals and deliver value to our stakeholders".

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading PRA and information provider for the agriculture, forest products, metals and energy transition commodities’ markets. Fastmarkets serves its customers with commodity benchmark prices and assessments, forecasts, analytics, insights, news and events. Its data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management.

Fastmarkets is a global business with a history dating from 1865 and is built on trust and deep market expertise. It has more than 650 employees spread across several global locations including the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Bulgaria, Belgium, Ukraine and Finland.

Fastmarkets is a privately held UK-registered company owned by its shareholders and Astorg, a European private equity firm.