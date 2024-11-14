Ajman – The Gulf Medical University (GMU) Career Fair 2024, held at its Al Jurf campus, saw the participation of 60 leading companies from across the healthcare sector to connect with aspiring healthcare professionals. The event, which took place on November 13, 2024 brought together a diverse group of exhibitors, students, alumni, and industry experts, creating a unique platform for networking, career guidance, and recruitment.

The career fair, an initiative of the Gulf Medical University’s Alumni Office, catered to students and alumni from the six colleges of GMU, offering a unique opportunity to explore career pathways in the medical, dental, pharmacy, physiotherapy, biomedical sciences, and public health fields. With recruitment efforts from UAE’s leading hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and medical research facilities, the event served as a crucial bridge between academic learning and professional practice for the next generation of healthcare leaders.

The inauguration ceremony was led by the Chancellor, the Deans from the six colleges at GMU, the esteemed academic team, and dedicated supporting partners. Speaking at the event, Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said, “The Gulf Medical University Career Fair 2024 represents our ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and the professional world. It is an exceptional opportunity for our students and alumni to engage directly with industry leaders and healthcare employers. By providing a platform for networking, career development, and recruitment, we are empowering our future healthcare professionals to take the next step in their careers with confidence. We are proud to see GMU students actively shaping the future of healthcare, and this career fair is a testament to our dedication to their success.”

The event also featured two engaging panel discussions. The first, Future of Healthcare Careers: Navigating Trends and Opportunities, included notable industry experts such as Mr. Pankaj Sohaney, Founder of Q Labs; Dr. Fozi Abozaid Dakilah, Medical Director at Thumbay University Hospital; Dr. Asma AlNabateh, Head of Medical Education and Research at Appolonia World Group; Dr. Zakieh Abuelkhair, Pharmacy Operations Manager at Althiqa Pharmacy; and Mr. Austin Shaju, Chief Operations Manager at 360 Medicare Healthcare Staffing & Recruitment. This panel provided insights into the evolving healthcare landscape and the expanding opportunities available for the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The second panel, From Classroom to Career: Transitioning Successfully into the Medical Workforce, featured prominent leaders such as Dr. Shihad Khader, COO of Thumbay University Hospital & Thumbay Hospital Ajman; Hala Abu El-Haj, Head of Therapy; Ms. Tracey Lee Hendricks, Director of Nursing Education and Research at King’s College Hospital London (UAE); Mr. Burhanuddeen Shibli, HR Manager at Tabuk Pharmaceuticals; Dr. Salahudeen Aboobacker, Medical Director at Pearl Dental Clinic; and Dr. Dalia Kokash, Medical Director at Medicure Polyclinic. The discussion focused on guiding students through the critical transition from academic studies to professional careers, offering practical advice on career planning, networking, and the essential skills needed to succeed in the healthcare workforce.

Beyond the panels, the event also empowered students and alumni with valuable career guidance, including workshops such as "Crafting Your Path: Essential CV Writing Skills for Career Success." These sessions offered practical tips on creating standout CVs and effectively presenting themselves to potential employers, equipping attendees with the tools they need to excel in their healthcare careers. Students had the chance to engage with over 60 top-tier organizations and directly speak with HR representatives about internships, job placements, and career advancement opportunities. Exhibitors such as Thumbay University Hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, ABBOTT, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Healthcare Authority, Al Zahra Hospital, Zulekha Hospitals, Prime Health, Al Ain Pharmacy, Insurance Market.ae, among many others, were on hand to answer questions, conduct on-site interviews, and discuss the vast opportunities available in the healthcare industry.

For many students and alumni, the career fair was a pivotal moment in their professional journey. Aisha Al Tamimi, a final-year student at the College of Pharmacy, commented: “This event was a game-changer for me. I got to meet so many industry professionals, and I even lined up a couple of interviews. It’s reassuring to see how much support GMU offers in helping us transition into our careers.” Alumni were also glad to return to campus for the event, with Dr. Hassan Al Sherif, an alumnus of GMU's College of Medicine, saying: "Returning to the Al Jurf campus after starting my medical practice was an incredible experience. It’s great to see how the university is continually helping its students step into their professional lives with confidence. This event allowed me to give back by offering career advice to the next generation.”