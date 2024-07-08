31% female representation in 2023, up from 25% in 2018

Operationalised the Board Sustainability and Climate Change Committee

Joined the UN Women Empowerment Principles

Manama – Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) published the Bank’s groupwide Sustainability Report demonstrating GIB’s commitment to sustainable growth and performance against Environmental, Social and Governance indicators.

The report provides an overview of GIB’s strategic approach to sustainability and the Bank’s direct activities and initiatives and discloses them in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) for the year ending 31 December 2023.

It also sets out the values and principles that guide the Bank’s behaviours via a Group Sustainability Framework that ensure that sustainability is embedded in GIB’s approach and offerings. Further, it outlines GIB’s Sustainable and Transition Finance Framework that was adopted in 2023 and sets out how GIB classifies and manages sustainable finance transactions. These include general purpose financing (such as eligible activity / sustainable business and sustainability-linked loans) and use of proceeds financing (such as transition, social, green and blue financing).

To read the report please visit here.

