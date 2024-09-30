Manama – Gulf Hotels Group, a leading hospitality management company with over 50 years of industry experience, today announced a strategic agreement with Marriott International to integrate its iconic hotel, Gulf Hotel Bahrain, into the Autograph Collection Hotels’ portfolio. The signing ceremony was held during the Future Hospitality Summit on the 30th of September in Dubai.

Today, Autograph Collection boasts a global portfolio of over 300 hotels, each distinguished by a unique narrative and personalised service. Through this collaboration, Gulf Hotel is anticipated to benefit from Marriott's global systems and loyalty programme, Marriott Bonvoy, while remaining under the full management of Gulf Hotels Group and retaining its iconic name “Gulf Hotel Bahrain”.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme and marketplace, gives access to transformative experiences across more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations. Under Autograph Collection, the hotel is expected to provide guests enhanced opportunities to experience the hotel’s distinct perspective on design and hospitality while providing guests with access to Marriott's world-class loyalty programme.

Mr. Ahmed Janahi, Group CEO of Gulf Hotels Group, commented, “Gulf Hotel Bahrain is a leading landmark in the hospitality sector in the Kingdom, embodying the highest standards of service and excellence. This signing represents a strategic move that enhances the hotel’s rich legacy. Its benefits extend beyond expanding our guest base; it also opens new avenues to attract visitors from diverse markets, while offering the advantages of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme. Our ongoing commitment to excellence, combined with our strategic collaboration with Marriott International, marks the beginning of a new and distinguished chapter in the history of Gulf Hotel, reinforcing our position as leaders in the hospitality industry”.

As part of the agreement, Gulf Hotel Bahrain will undergo a full renovation and brand positioning process over the next three years aimed at delivering best-in-class comfort and standards whilst retaining the unique essence of the hotel’s great history and heritage. The phased renovation project will involve a complete refurbishment of the hotel's interior including guest rooms, lobby area, entrance, amenities and recreation facilities.

Ziad AbiRaad, Senior Director, Lodging Development – Levant, Pakistan, Qatar and Bahrain, Marriott International added, “Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality and we look forward to carrying forward the legacy of Gulf Hotel with the brand’s distinct perspective on design and hospitality. We are delighted to be working with Gulf Hotels Group to enhance our portfolio in Bahrain and support the growth of the tourism sector in the country.”

About Gulf Hotels Group

Gulf Hotels Group BSC is a public limited liability company quoted on the Bahrain Stock Exchange incorporated in 1967, under the name of Bahrain Hotels Company. The Group is chaired by Mr. Farouk Almoayyed and is led by a Board of distinguished, well-established, and influential businessmen. The vision of the then Bahrain Hotels Company was to provide a standard of hospitality unrivalled on the Island, which was duly delivered with the opening of Bahrain’s first 5-star property, the Gulf Hotel. Over 55 years later, this philosophy remains the same although the Group has continually expanded and upgraded its services to meet the modern-day demands.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.