DUBAI, UAE – Under the banner of “Legacy in Motion,” Gulf Craft is gearing up to captivate attendees at the 30th Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) with an extraordinary line-up of 15 yachts & boats, epitomising luxury, innovation, and craftsmanship. Set against the backdrop of Dubai Harbour from February 28th to March 3rd, 2024, this landmark event promises an unparalleled showcase of maritime excellence, with Gulf Craft at its forefront.

Majesty Yachts:

Gulf Craft proudly presents its luxury superyacht brand – Majesty Yachts. Showcasing the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication on the water. Anticipation builds as whispers suggest an imminent addition to the Majesty Yachts collection, poised to redefine luxury yachting with its visionary design and ground-breaking features.

Majesty 111

Majesty 100

Majesty 62

Majesty New Launch

Nomad Yachts:

The Nomad Yachts brand embodies Gulf Craft's commitment to Adventure yachting, positioning the shipyard at the forefront of this growing trend within the industry.

Nomad 101

Nomad 75

Nomad 70

Nomad 65

Oryx & Silvercraft:

Renowned for exhilarating performance, exceptional comfort, and timeless style, Oryx and Silvercraft boats deliver unforgettable moments on the water, blending speed with luxury. From versatile sports cruisers to robust and stylish vessels, they promise exceptional speed capabilities and thrilling on-water experiences.

Oryx 379

Silvercraft 32WA

SilverCAT:

The SilverCAT series offers versatile experiences in both fishing and day boat activities, all thanks to its catamaran hull design ensuring stability in all conditions. This innovative feature not only enhances stability but also allows for seamless transitions between fishing and day boat activities.

SilverCAT 34HT

SilverCAT 34CC

SilverCAT 40CC

SilverCAT 46LUX

Brand-new SilverCAT 46WA

Central to Gulf Craft's vision of "Legacy in Motion" are its flagship models, the Majesty 111 and the Nomad 101. Celebrated for their ground-breaking design and unmatched performance, these vessels showcase Gulf Craft's commitment to pushing boundaries in the luxury yacht industry.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality boat and yachts that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufactures a diverse range of yachts and boats, spanning from 32 to 175 feet, under six distinct brands that cater to a broad spectrum of clientele. These brands include the prestigious Majesty Yachts, the adventurous Nomad Yachts, the sporty Oryx sports cruisers, the versatile Silvercraft & SilverCAT family and fishing boats, and the reliable Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

