Dubai: Gulf Craft, one of the worlds’ leading boat and yacht manufacturers, has announced the exploration of hydrogen technology for its superyacht fleet.



Poised to redefine the future of luxury yachting, Gulf Craft in partnership with H2-Enterprises is exploring the development of a zero-emissions Majesty yacht, which could be powered by an innovative LOHC (Liquid Organic, Hydrogen Carrier) energy system. H2-Enterprises has been working on this technology for the last 13 years and has now reached the stage of development to power a superyacht.

Gulf Craft Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali commented: "We are excited to embark on a significant new milestone in the evolution of luxury yachting and our path to sustainability. Gulf Craft has always been driven by a deep commitment to innovation and responsible stewardship of our oceans. Exploring the technology and potential partnership with H2-Enterprises, who are a pioneering force in the Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Sector, allows us to lead in a new era of emissions-free luxury, where opulence and sustainability intertwine seamlessly”.

Michael Stusch, Executive Chairman and CEO of H2-Enterprises added "CO2 emissions need to be reduced rapidly and radically to achieve the climate change goals. Our LOHC technology is suitable for replacing the current carbon-based pollutant-contaminated CO2 and NOX based energy system."

If implemented, the introduction of a LOHC-based hydrogen powered yacht would mark a new track towards the decarbonization in the yachting industry. With a strong reputation as a disruptor in the industry, Gulf Craft and H2-Enterprises announcement cements both companies’ ongoing dedication to innovation. This potential trail blazing project promises to transform the yachting industry, by focusing on clean energy technologies and sustainable design solutions.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 32-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts; the flagship Majesty yachts; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

