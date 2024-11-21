Amsterdam, Netherlands – Gulf Craft Chairman Mohammed Hussein Alshaali has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th annual Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement, co-organised by IBI and METSTRADE.

The ceremony, held at Amsterdam’s National Maritime Museum on November 20, recognised Mr. Alshaali’s remarkable contributions to the leisure maritime industry. Over four decades, his leadership has elevated Gulf Craft into a global name in yacht and boat manufacturing, while championing innovation and sustainability in the marine sector.

Driven by Mr. Alshaali’s passion for the sea, Gulf Craft was founded in 1982 with a vision to redefine the marine industry. Starting with small fishing boats, the company has evolved into a global leader in yacht and boat manufacturing, housing the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for vessels ranging from 32 to 175 feet. Operating from a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000 sq ft facility in the Maldives, Gulf Craft has crafted over 10,000 boats to date.

Reflecting on the honour upon receiving the award, Mr. Alshaali shared: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and to join the ranks of past recipients who have shaped our industry. This recognition is a tribute to the Gulf Craft team—a family whose passion, creativity, and dedication have shaped our journey over the past 40 years, as we've grown from humble beginnings to a global leader in yacht and boat manufacturing, making this achievement possible. Thank you to IBI and all who have supported us on this incredible journey.”

A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Under Mr. Mohammed Alshaali’s visionary leadership, Gulf Craft has pioneered advancements in lightweight hull designs, eco-friendly propulsion systems, and advanced navigation technologies, setting new industry benchmarks. Signature achievements, like the Majesty 175—the world’s largest composite production superyacht—underscore the company’s commitment to innovation, while Mr. Alshaali’s global influence extends through collaborations with industry organizations to promote best practices and sustainable development.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting tribute to Mr. Alshaali’s enduring legacy, celebrating his contributions to elevating the UAE’s marine sector and inspiring global innovation.

