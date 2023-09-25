Abu Dhabi – In a landmark transaction, Gulf Capital announced today that it has exited from its investment in Metito Holdings Ltd. (“Metito”) after a strategic and fruitful 17-year partnership by leading the consortium that sold a majority stake in Metito to Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADX: ALPHADHABI), one of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) fastest-growing investment holding companies. Gulf Capital has been instrumental in Metito's substantial growth, enabling and financing the company’s expansion into over 50 countries, the establishment of 20 offices globally, and the hiring of a committed workforce of 4,500 employees. Alpha Dhabi Holding is acquiring a majority stake in Metito, heralding its significant entry into the strategic water and wastewater sector. Alpha Dhabi Holding, with its diversified portfolio, pledges a deep commitment to the MENA region's water and wastewater imperatives by aligning with industry powerhouses like Metito. This move coincides with the UAE's hosting of COP28, emphasising the UAE's dedication to sustainable advancement, access to clean water, and transformative progress for a climate-safe world.

Gulf Capital has been an early investor in clean water and sustainability since 2006 and has assembled a dedicated team focused on sustainable investments. Gulf Capital is also supporting COP28, the global climate change conference which is organised under the presidency of the UAE from November 30th to December 12th. The Firm is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), which was launched by His Majesty King Charles III and which provides a roadmap for businesses to move towards a sustainable future by 2030. Gulf Capital is actively focused on sustainable investments, and no investment illustrates the growth and return potential of this sector more than its early investment in Metito.

Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and CEO of Gulf Capital, said: “Our journey with Metito started in 2006 with the founding Ghandour family and with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and, in 2014, with our valued Japanese partners, Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Our vision was to build a global leader in sustainable water solutions and, after 17 years together, Metito has become the uncontested global water leader operating in over 50 countries. This investment reinforces Gulf Capital’s track record of building global leaders from the Gulf region and of closing successful strategic sales. Gulf Capital has been an early investor in water and sustainability since 2006, and this landmark exit illustrates our ability to identify, secure, grow, and exit profitable investments in the sustainability sector. We are confident that Metito will prosper and reach new heights under Alpha Dhabi Holding’s ownership and we would like to wish the founding shareholders and the management team all the best on their next chapter of growth. "

About Gulf Capital

Gulf Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with over seventeen years of investment experience from the GCC to the rest of Asia, one of the fastest growing investment corridors in the world today. Gulf Capital partners with dynamic entrepreneurs and exceptional management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice and operational expertise to build market leading global businesses. The Firm has a long and proven track record of investing in Growth Markets, having closed 45 investments since 2006. It currently manages over $2.3 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. As a thematic investor, Gulf Capital focuses on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology and Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer and Sustainability. Its mission is to build value with world-class governance and ESG best practices, deep focus on operational improvements and sectoral expertise to generate sustainable and superior performance for its key stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcapital.com or LinkedIn @gulfcapital

For media enquiries please contact:

Borouj Consulting

Randa Mazzawi

Randa@boroujconsulting.com