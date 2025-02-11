Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Gulf Business Solutions (GBS), a leading provider of information and technology solutions in Saudi Arabia, and Management Partners (MP), a premier strategy consulting firm operating across the Middle East, have entered into a strategic partnership through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The official signing was staged on the sidelines of the LEAP 2025 Tech conference, currently being held in Riyadh.

This collaboration aims to strengthen the value proposition for clients by merging MP’s strategic advisory expertise with GBS’ technical implementation capabilities, delivering a fully integrated service solution that supports organizations through every stage of their transformation journey.

Through this collaboration, clients will gain access to MP’s specialized expertise in economic development, corporate strategy, and business and technology transformation, paired with GBS’ expansive portfolio of digital transformation solutions, IT infrastructure services, and enterprise technology integration.

“We are excited to bring together our strategic advisory services with GBS’s robust technical execution capabilities,” said Amar Shubar, Partner at Management Partners. “This partnership offers a unique, holistic approach that enables organizations to define their strategic direction and ensures the successful delivery of transformative initiatives that drive real, measurable impact”.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions for our clients,” said Abdullah Al-Asqah from GBS. “By leveraging MP’s world-class strategic insights alongside GBS’ advanced technical know-how, we are better equipped to guide organizations through digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth”.

This partnership reflects a shared dedication to offering comprehensive solutions that empower organizations to maximize impact, drive operational excellence, and ensure long-term success.

About Management Partners:

Management Partners (MP) is a premier strategy consulting firm operating across the Middle East, advising public and private sector clients on Economic Development, Corporate & Business Strategy, and Business & Technology Transformation. MP helps organizations achieve their strategic goals by driving sustainable growth and performance improvements, and implementing transformative initiatives that create lasting impact.

About Gulf Business Solutions (GBS)

Established in 2020 as a technology venture in KSA, Gulf Business Solutions (GBS) specializes in cybersecurity consultancy and services, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and IoT. With a dedicated team of over 500 specialists committed to innovation and excellence, GBS drives technological advancement for Saudi Arabia's emerging enterprises across multiple sectors, positioning itself as a leader in the Kingdom's evolving business landscape.

