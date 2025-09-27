5,000 instant welcome points for those who transfer their student allowance to the red account, along with 50% daily discounts on 5 cinema tickets.

cinema tickets. The highest earning among Gulf Bank cards, with 5 points for every dinar spent locally and 10 points for every dinar spent abroad.

Access to the wide range of benefits offered by the Gulf Points program, in addition to cashback.

Gulf Bank has taken another bold step toward empowering the next generation by announcing the integration of its red Plus prepaid card into the Gulf Points loyalty program. This milestone positions red Plus as the most rewarding youth card in Kuwait’s banking sector and underscores the Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions designed around the aspirations of young people.

The addition of red Plus to Gulf Points marks a significant turning point in the way Gulf Bank engages with youth. Beyond its existing benefits, the card now offers students and young customers an immediate reward of 5,000 Gulf Points when transferring their student allowance to the red account. Locally, every Kuwaiti dinar spent earns them five points, while international spending doubles the rewards with ten points per dinar or equivalent in foreign currencies. To top it off, cardholders enjoy daily 50% discounts on up to five cinema tickets; two from VOX Cinemas and three from Cinescape, making entertainment an integral part of the red experience.

These benefits not only redefine the concept of a prepaid youth card, but also reflect a deep understanding of the modern young lifestyle, balancing smart money management with travel, shopping, and social experiences.

Gulf Points – Beyond Cashback

The Gulf Points program itself is one of the most comprehensive loyalty schemes in Kuwait, offering Gulf Bank credit cardholders multiple ways to turn everyday spending into meaningful rewards. From shopping directly through the country’s first-of-its-kind points-based eStore, to sharing points with family and friends as digital gifts, to instant cashback conversion on credit cards, and even redeeming them for flights, hotels, and car rentals worldwide, the program creates an ecosystem of choices that align with the fast-paced lives of today’s youth.

By weaving red Plus into this framework, Gulf Bank is expanding opportunities for young customers to enjoy tangible value in every interaction with the bank.

The Spirit of “upgrade red’y”

To celebrate this launch, Gulf Bank hosted the “upgrade red’y” Marketing Communications campaign at Assima Mall from September 25 to 27. Over three days, the Bank’s booth turned into a vibrant youth hub, drawing in crowds of students eager to explore the benefits of red and red Plus. The campaign blended banking with fun, offering games, giveaways, and live interactions.

The highlight was a prize draw that rewarded lucky winners with the latest iPhone 17 devices, creating a sense of excitement that perfectly mirrored the energy of the youth community Gulf Bank serves.

​​​​​A Digital Experience Built for Youth

Complementing these initiatives is Gulf Bank’s award-winning mobile app, rated the highest in Kuwait. For young customers who live digitally, the app offers seamless account and card management, instant redemption of Gulf Points, full access to the Gulf Points eStore, telco bills payments and even purchasing iTunes vouchers and lots of other features. This is more than just a banking app. It is a lifestyle companion designed to put financial control directly in the hands of the next generation.

Designed by Youth, for Youth

What sets red apart is not only what it offers, but also how it was created. From day one, Gulf Bank ensured that the red account and its products reflected the voice of the very generation they were designed to serve. Even the Bank’s latest campaign carries this philosophy, featuring artwork entirely illustrated by Rawan Bahbahani, a talented young Kuwaiti who brought her creativity to life through sketches and doodles that captured the youthful spirit of red. This collaboration reflects Gulf Bank’s belief that the best way to speak to youth is through youth themselves.

Investing in Tomorrow’s Leaders

These initiatives are part of Gulf Bank’s long-term strategy to position itself as the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the future. By combining innovative financial products, a robust rewards program, interactive campaigns, and experiences that go beyond banking, the bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to investing in the leaders of tomorrow.

Gulf Bank firmly believes that the students of today are the decision-makers of tomorrow, and that empowering them with the right tools, knowledge, and experiences is an investment in the future of Kuwait itself. With red and red Plus, Gulf Bank is not only providing banking solutions but also building a culture of empowerment, responsibility, and inspiration for an entire generation.

A Cinema Night to Remember

In addition to the mall activation, Gulf Bank brought over 300 of its red customers together for an exclusive movie night at Cinescope Cinema in Assima Mall, featuring a blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The event wasn’t just about entertainment; it was about creating shared moments and building stronger connections with young customers by going beyond traditional banking touchpoints.

​​​​Supporting Financial Literacy through “Diraya”

Gulf Bank’s efforts extend beyond rewards and entertainment. As a proud supporter of the “Diraya” campaign led by the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Kuwait Banking Association, Gulf Bank is committed to promoting financial literacy among youth. The red Plus prepaid card plays a vital role in this mission. With its prepaid nature, it allows young people to set clear boundaries for their monthly spending, practice real-life budgeting, and learn to make thoughtful financial decisions. By linking rewards to responsible spending, the card becomes a practical tool for embedding awareness and discipline in everyday money management- values that align with the goals of Diraya and the future financial stability of Kuwait’s youth.

Gifts and Priority Access to Purchase the New iPhone 17

As part of its partnership with Gulf Bank, stc- Kuwait Telecom Company is offering visitors to the Gulf Bank booth at Assima Mall a variety of gifts, especially for the youth. In addition, a number of new red Account customers and new red Plus prepaid cardholders will be granted to purchase the new iPhone 17.