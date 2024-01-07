Mohammad Al-Qattan:

We have launched an enhanced version of the bank's mobile application, delivering unmatched advantages

Our prepaid card program earned the prestigious Best Prepaid Card Program in Kuwait award

The Al-Danah Millionaire annual grand prize has been increased to KD 2 million

Pioneering as the first bank in Kuwait to offer a drive-thru ITM Service

Introducing Google Pay, providing customers with cutting-edge digital payment solutions

Offering exceptional facilities through Easy Pay for interest-free installments on purchases and expenses

Our branches present a renewed identity, aligning with the bank’s significant service development and enhancing the overall customer experience

Gulf Bank credit cardholders are thrilled to enjoy the best and fastest points program in Kuwait

Mr. Mohammed Al-Qattan, the General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, affirmed that 2023 marked a substantial improvement in the bank's financial services, signifying a notable milestone in its ongoing digital transformation efforts. Al-Qattan emphasized the notable progress achieved, highlighting the success of the bank's strategic initiatives.



He went on to provide an overview of the key achievements in digital development witnessed by Gulf Bank in the past year, aligning with its 2025 strategy. This strategic vision aims to solidify the bank's position as a forward-looking financial institution in Kuwait, committed to delivering the most exceptional banking solutions and services to its customers.

The drive of digital transformation continued into 2023, covering electronic services, branch improvements, ATMs, as well as the Call Center. These initiatives were focused on enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of Gulf Bank's services, with the goal of achieving excellence in the banking sector. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the bank aimed to surpass customer expectations. Below are some of the notable advancements from this ongoing transformation:

The Best Prepaid Card Program in Kuwait

Gulf Bank was honored with the Best Prepaid Card Program in Kuwait award for the year 2023, at the Mastercard MENA East Business Forum in Dubai. The event, attended by numerous leaders from the banking industry in the region, highlights the recognition of Gulf Bank's exceptional prepaid card offerings and its demonstrated capacity to innovate and excel in delivering outstanding products and services.

A Completely Enhanced Mobile Application

As a part of its rapid strides toward digital leadership, Gulf Bank has introduced a completely enhanced version of its mobile application. Boasting the simplest, fastest, and top-tier specifications in the banking sector, the app incorporates new technology that delivers an innovative banking experience, surpassing customer expectations.

Gulf Bank's mobile application stands out as one of the fastest, most efficient, and user-friendly options in the banking sector. It encompasses a multitude of features and services accessible through a smart user interface, meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of each customer, ensuring that their aspirations are promptly fulfilled.

Handling Complaints Through the Mobile Application

Gulf Bank was committed to receiving complaints through its "Complaints and Customer Protection" unit and the bank's mobile application. This commitment aligns with the guidelines set by the Central Bank of Kuwait and is a proactive measure to enhance customer protection in the banking sector. The goal is to foster a balanced relationship between banks and customers, adhering to the highest international standards in this field.

Increasing the AlDanah Millionaire Account Grand Prize to KD 2 million

Gulf Bank has increased the annual prize for the AlDanah Millionaire Draw in 2023 from KD 1 million to KD 2 million, solidifying its position as the world's largest cash prize associated with a bank account.

The AlDanah Millionaire Draw, marking its twenty-fifth consecutive year since its launch in 1998, now includes two grand draws annually. This comprises the annual grand draw of KD 2 million, a semi-annual draw of KD 1 million, two winners in two draws of KD 100,000 each, and 10 monthly draw winners receiving KD 1,000 each.

The First Bank in Kuwait to Offer Drive-Thru ITM Services



In line with its 2025 strategy to position itself as a bank for the future, Gulf Bank has introduced the first drive-thru Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) at its Sharq branch on Ahmed Al Jaber Street. This initiative positions Gulf Bank as the first bank to offer this service to customers in Kuwait. Additionally, it provides a traditional ATM service, making it the first machine in Kuwait to deliver both services via drive-thru.

Advancement of Branches

Concurrently with the evolution of its services, and ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction, Gulf Bank has introduced a fresh identity for its branches. This identity places a strong emphasis on the self-service concept and is set to be progressively implemented across the existing branch network. The initiative kicks off with the Fanar branch, distinguished by contemporary decor and spacious interiors, fostering a comfortable environment for customers and an exceptional workspace for employees.

Introducing the Google Pay Service

Gulf Bank has introduced the Google Pay service, offering its customers advanced digital payment capabilities. This allows users to easily conduct contactless transactions using Android and OS devices, ensuring both convenience and security. All transactions made via Google Pay undergo authentication through facial recognition, device password, or fingerprint. The service is seamlessly compatible with all establishments accepting remote bank card payments through smart devices.

Outstanding features with Easy Pay

With the launch of the upgraded Easy Pay service, Gulf Bank now offers its credit cardholders the flexibility to divide significant local and international transactions into 12 monthly installments, all with 0% interest. This expansion provides customers with a wider range of options to manage their payments effectively.

Simplifying installment payments, customers now have the flexibility to choose any duration between two and twelve months for their payments. The one-time fee for this service does not exceed KD 2, and it is entirely interest-free. Additionally, the bank has permitted the interest-free payment of children's tuition fees, over a 12-month period, aligning with the commencement of the new school year.

Offering Sign Language Interpretation Services

Demonstrating its dedication to embedding sustainability principles in society and adhering to the requirements of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Gulf Bank has implemented simultaneous sign language interpretation services in its branches, for individuals with special needs. This initiative is designed to elevate the customer experience, ensuring prompt and convenient completion of their transactions at all times.

Various Events and Activities During the Year of Savings

In its commitment to promoting social sustainability and aligning with the requirements of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Gulf Bank has undertaken initiatives to spread financial literacy across society. Marking 2023 as the Year of Savings, the bank is actively encouraging and educating diverse segments of society about the importance of saving.

This dedication is evident in the initiation of numerous activities and events designed to cultivate a savings-oriented culture. Furthermore, Gulf Bank has introduced a range of channels and products to support customers in embracing this approach.

Offers and Discounts

In its ongoing commitment to reward its customers, Gulf Bank has introduced exclusive offers for all its credit cardholders. These special deals are applicable at various restaurants, cafes, and for online orders in Kuwait, through collaborations with several well-known entities.

The Best and Fastest Points Program

Gulf Bank offers its customers the best and fastest rewards program in Kuwait, which enables customers to redeem points for tickets on all airlines and make hotel reservations at more than 300,000 hotels worldwide. It is noteworthy that points accrued from international purchases exceed those obtained in Kuwait. The program ensures that customers can promptly achieve satisfying returns when utilizing their credit cards.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.