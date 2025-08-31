Gulf Bank has been recognized with four distinguished awards at the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards 2025, reaffirming its leadership in digital innovation, corporate banking solutions, and customer engagement across Kuwait and the Middle East.

The Bank received the following honors:



• Best Corporate Digital Bank in Kuwait 2025

• Best Corporate Mobile Banking App in Kuwait 2025

• Best in Social Media Marketing Services in the Middle East 2025

• Best in Social Media Marketing Services in Kuwait 2025

These accolades reflect Gulf Bank’s ongoing journey of digital transformation. Over the past years, the Bank has consistently invested in advanced technologies and innovative solutions to deliver high-quality banking services. Notably, Gulf Bank has enhanced its corporate banking platforms with advanced security features, simplified payment solutions, and intuitive dashboards – all designed to provide businesses with seamless and efficient banking experiences.

The recognition of Best Corporate Digital Bank in Kuwait highlights Gulf Bank’s ability to merge innovation with customer-centric solutions, ensuring companies have access to faster, safer, and more reliable financial services.

Excellence in Mobile Banking



Gulf Bank’s Mobile Banking App, named the Best in Kuwait, has become a benchmark for digital excellence. With features such as digital onboarding and instant control over transactions, the app offers customers a safe and seamless experience. This achievement aligns with the Bank’s strategy to make digital channels the primary interface for both retail and corporate clients, underscoring Gulf Bank’s leadership in digital banking services.

Leadership in Social Media Engagement



Alongside its digital banking strengths, Gulf Bank has strengthened its position as one of the region’s pioneers in social media marketing and customer care. The Bank received both the “Best in Kuwait” and “Best in the Middle East” awards in this category, in recognition of its successful strategy to engage with customers through digital platforms, deliver real-time support, and build impactful relationships.

These awards also reflect the success of Gulf Bank’s recent campaigns, such as the Gulf Points campaign, which achieved record-breaking engagement levels, and youth-focused initiatives that showcased the Bank’s strength in impactful digital storytelling. Additionally, the interactive GB Talks program has gained significant attention for spotlighting employees and services, reinforcing the Bank’s image as an authentic, customer-first brand.

Global Recognition



Now in its 26th year, the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards are among the world’s most prestigious banking awards. Winners are selected by a panel of international experts and the magazine’s editorial team based on criteria including innovation, strategic vision, digital adoption rates, and performance excellence.

Mrs. Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, said: “We are honored to receive four awards from Global Finance, which reflect the success of our digital-first strategy and our continued pursuit of excellence. These awards are not only recognition of our innovative platforms but also a testament to the trust our customers place in Gulf Bank.”

She added: “These awards confirm our leadership in engaging with customers – whether through digital platforms or social media. At Gulf Bank, we believe that innovation must be paired with authentic communication. Through initiatives like Gulf Points and our youth-focused programs, we have sought to make banking easier, more rewarding, and more inspiring. This recognition motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks for creativity, service, and customer care in Kuwait and the wider region.”

The awards will be officially presented at the World’s Best Digital Banks Awards Ceremony and Forum in London on October 7, 2025, where leading global financial institutions will gather to shape the future of digital banking.

Looking ahead, Gulf Bank remains committed to its strategic vision of being “Kuwait’s Leading Bank,” while fostering a diverse, inclusive, and future-ready workplace, and advancing sustainable initiatives aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035 – “New Kuwait.”

By combining technological innovation, sustainability practices, and customer-first strategies, Gulf Bank continues to raise the standards of banking excellence in Kuwait and the Middle East.