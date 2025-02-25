As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering and equipping young professionals – and reinforcing its position as a preferred employer in Kuwait’s financial sector – Gulf Bank has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) to enhance training and employment opportunities for students.

Under the agreement, Gulf Bank will offer distinguished training programs to GUST students in various banking fields, enabling them to apply their academic knowledge in a real-world work environment. Additionally,Gulf Bank will consider employment opportunities for GUST’s top talent upon graduation.

The partnership also includes Gulf Bank’s active participation in initiatives, events, and career fairs organized by GUST, providing students with valuable networking opportunities with potential employers and insights into their future career paths.

Furthermore, as a part of the strategic partnership, Gulf Bank employees will have access to exclusive packages for continuing their higher education at GUST. This initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to investing in its workforce’s professional growth, providing opportunities to enhance skills, expand knowledge, and advance careers through quality academic programs.

Following the signing of the agreement, Mrs. Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, stated: “We are excited about our partnership with GUST, as it aligns with our commitment to supporting education and youth development in Kuwait. This collaboration highlights our dedication to equipping young talents with the necessary skills and expertise to excel in the private sector, particularly in banking, thereby contributing to Kuwait’s economic growth.”

She added, “This strategic partnership is part of Gulf Bank’s ongoing efforts to build strong collaborations with esteemed universities in Kuwait, aiming to provide students with comprehensive training programs that equip them for the job market, support their career growth, and offer employment opportunities after graduation.”

Mrs. Al-Hajjaj emphasized Gulf Bank’s commitment to Kuwait Vision 2035, which prioritizes employment in the private sector and youth empowerment. She noted that the Bank’s continuous investment in national talent has led to significant growth in its Kuwaiti workforce over recent years.

“We take pride in being one of the leading banks that generously invest in human capital to enhance employees’ competencies. Our people are at the core of our strategic vision, and we are committed to equipping them with the latest skills and expertise needed to navigate the ever-evolving banking industry,” she added.

Mrs. Al-Hajjaj concluded by highlighting Gulf Bank’s commitment to economic sustainability through employment, training, and development – focusing on hiring and empowering Kuwaiti talent, fostering their growth, and preparing them to lead in the private sector.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the Bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.