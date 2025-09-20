0% interest car loans in partnership with 10 leading car dealerships, including discounts of up to KD 500.

Car financing of up to KD 25,000 with flexible repayment terms of up to 5 years, along with exclusive discounts available during the exhibition.

As part of its continued commitment to staying close to its customers, Gulf Bank has announced its participation in the “Auto World” Exhibition, one of Kuwait’s largest automotive events, taking place from September 22 to 27 at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds. The exhibition will bring together leading car dealerships, companies, and financial institutions under one roof.

Through its strong presence at the exhibition, Gulf Bank reaffirms its dedication to providing best-in-class banking services and flexible financing solutions designed to meet customers’ diverse financial needs. Whether citizens or residents, customers will benefit from simple, accessible, and tailored financing options in collaboration with dealerships across Kuwait.

In partnership with 10 of the country’s top car dealerships, Gulf Bank is offering car loans with 0% interest, financing amounts of up to KD 25,000, and repayment periods extending up to five years. Additionally, exclusive discounts of up to KD 500 will be available at other participating dealerships, along with special promotions valid throughout the exhibition days.

Gulf Bank’s dedicated booth at the exhibition ensure a seamless customer journey, starting with financial consultation, offering both privacy and speed of service. The bank’s professional teams will be on-site to guide visitors in selecting financing packages that align with their personal financial requirements, ensuring convenience and flexibility at every stage.

Beyond the exhibition, Gulf Bank maintains a strong presence across Kuwait through permanent car finance stations in key regions including Al-Rai, Shuwaikh, Ahmadi, Fahaheel, Qurain Markets, and Jahra. Operating during both morning and evening hours, these stations—alongside the bank’s website, mobile application, and extensive branch network—allow customers to easily access services and make informed decisions about their financing needs.

Aligned with its vision to become Kuwait’s leading bank, Gulf Bank continues to focus on providing exceptional customer service, nurturing an inclusive workplace for its employees, and advancing its long-term community commitments. With a wide branch network and innovative digital platforms, the bank offers customers the freedom to choose how and where they complete their transactions—ensuring a fast, seamless, and user-friendly experience.

Supporting the national objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035 – “New Kuwait”, Gulf Bank remains committed to driving impact across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions through targeted sustainability initiatives that extend beyond the banking sector and into the community.