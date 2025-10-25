Abdulrahman Al-Khubaizi: “This award underscores our ongoing commitment to empowering Kuwaiti youth and enabling them to build a prosperous financial future.”

Gulf Bank announced that it has received the “Best Next Generation Program” award as part of the 2025 MEED Banking Excellence Awards for Wealth Management and Private Banking in the Middle East and North Africa, organized by the international publication MEED in Dubai.

This award comes in recognition of Gulf Bank’s efforts to develop innovative banking programs designed for young entrepreneurs and promising business owners, by providing specialized financial and advisory solutions that enable them to grow their businesses and build a sustainable financial future.

Gulf Bank was selected for this prestigious award based on a range of professional criteria, including the design of innovative financing and advisory programs tailored for young and emerging entrepreneurs, the launch of flexible banking products and digital services that elevate the next generation’s customer experience, and the bank’s leadership in digital transformation, exemplified by its advanced mobile application.

The Bank was further recognized for the development of its premium private banking services, offering asset-backed financing, exclusive investment solutions, and elite banking cards designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth clients.

Commenting on this achievement, Abdulrahman Al-Khubaizi, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking – Wealth Management at Gulf Bank, stated: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering Kuwaiti youth and supporting them in building their businesses and securing their financial future. This recognition not only celebrates our achievements but also reinforces our responsibility to continue innovating and fulfilling the aspirations of the next generation.”

Al-Khubaizi added that Gulf Bank continues to place strategic focus on its private banking services, offering tailored programs and initiatives designed for young high-net-worth individuals and future investors. He emphasized that the Bank remains dedicated to expanding its client base and strengthening customer loyalty, contributing to sustainable growth and long-term value creation in the years ahead.

He further noted that the bank is committed to providing high-quality, bespoke wealth management services, through personalized banking solutions that align with clients’ needs and lifestyles. This approach ensures seamless banking experiences and attracts more affluent clients seeking exclusive and refined banking services.

It is worth noting that Gulf Bank recently received the “Best Customer Experience in Private Banking Services” award at the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2025, one of the world’s leading awards in the wealth management sector.

In 2024, Gulf Bank was also honored with the “Best Next Generation Offering for Emerging High-Net-Worth Clients” award from the same organization, further reaffirming its leadership in addressing the evolving needs of clients, particularly the new generation of investors.

MEED, the organizer of this award, is a renowned media and business intelligence platform established in 1957, dedicated to tracking and analyzing economic and financial developments across the Middle East. The organization hosts the MENA Banking Excellence Awards in collaboration with leading global banking partners, including Private Banker International, to honor financial institutions that exemplify excellence in innovation, customer experience, and digital transformation.

The awards are widely regarded as among the most prestigious recognitions in the regional banking sector, distinguished by transparent evaluation criteria and a rigorous selection process conducted by a specialized judging panel of international banking experts and consultants.