Mohammed Taqi: We are committed to delivering a superior customer service experience and to supporting the growth and success of the local business community

Alistair Batten: We are delighted to partner with Gulf Bank to bring our Dynamic Currency Solutions to Kuwait for the first time

Gulf Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Fexco International – a global leader in innovative payment and currency exchange solutions – to expand its Dynamic Currency Solutions (DCC) to over 350 merchants across Kuwait.

This collaboration marks the first time that Fexco’s DCC solution will be available in the area, providing a ground-breaking platform for customers and merchants alike.

Fexco's DCC technology enables merchants to offer international customers the choice of paying in their home currency at the point of sale, providing a more seamless and personalised shopping experience. The platform also enables merchants to better manage currency risk and streamline payment processing.

The partnership between Gulf Bank and Fexco demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation and improving the customer experience. As the first bank in the country to offer DCC technology, Gulf Bank is cementing its position as a leader in the financial services industry.

Mohammed Taqi, Assistant General Manger of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, commented: "This partnership with Fexco is a significant milestone for Gulf Bank as we continue to innovate and provide the best solutions to our customers. We are committed to delivering a superior customer service experience and to supporting the growth and success of the local business community."

Alistair Batten, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and South Asia Fexco said: "We are delighted to partner with Gulf Bank to bring our Dynamic Currency Solutions to Kuwait for the first time. Now the country will benefit from DCC, which is an integral part of the guests’ experience at world class hotels, fine dining restaurants and luxury brands all over the world. This expansion will empower merchants to provide a more personalised payment experience for their international customers and help businesses in the country to compete on a global scale."

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.